Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 15 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
As usual, late-season injuries are creating havoc during the fantasy football playoffs, creating even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches during a time when every lineup decision is already overly scrutinized. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to dish out Week 15 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 15
The Seahawks and 49ers square off on "Thursday Night Football" in a game it's unlikely anyone thought would hold the weight it does in December. With the Seahawks just two games back of the 49ers in the NFC West and San Francisco on its third-string quarterback, the division is still somehow in reach for Geno Smith and Seattle. With that being said, the 49ers just watched an outstanding debut from Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, in which the 49ers ran away from the Buccaneers 35-7 in a laugher.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC West playoff picture: What 49ers vs. Seahawks results would mean for surprising division race
It shouldn't surprise anyone the 49ers are playing meaningful December football. They were seen as potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason and currently sit atop the NFC West despite facing a ton of injury adversity at the quarterback position-- Trey Lance was sidelined for the season after an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks while Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that will keep him out until at least the beginning of the playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Biggest NFL Draft steals from 2022: Brock Purdy to 49ers, Tariq Woolen to Seahawks among 15 best late-round picks
The 2022 NFL Draft once again proved there are no throwaway late-round picks. Several successful teams in the '22 season have had key immediate contributions taking on Day 3 — in Rounds 4 through 7. But which of these surprising rookie steals stand out the most? Here's taking at...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 15: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
In the first round of the fantasy football playoffs, getting stable production of your wide receiver corps is a must. You can ill-afford to have multiple wideouts score less than their projections, and our Week 15 fantasy WR PPR rankings can help you spot the best sleepers, streamers, and stay-aways.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15
No NFL team has clinched a division title entering Week 15 of the 2022 season. That could change on "Thursday Night Football." The 49ers will have a chance to wrap up the NFC West as they look to make it to the postseason for the third time in the last four years.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 15: Eagles soar, Chargers light it up, Lions roar
As we rapidly near the holidays, we already have New Year's resolutions on our mind. I plan on saving money, working out, and learning a new language with my daughter in 2023 — and I also intend to make my readers a ton of money on the sports betting market. So, let's talk about our favorite Week 15 spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop wagers in order to make that last resolution a reality.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Thursday Night Football'
When the 49ers travel to play the Seahawks to open Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to wrap up the NFC West title. San Francisco (9-4) has a two-game lead over Seattle (7-6) in the...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Weather Week 15: Snow, wind, cold in forecast for Dolphins-Bills, more games could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Does the NFL schedule games in Cleveland and Buffalo in December only to torture fantasy football owners in must-win situations? Snow, wind, and cold are in the Week 15 NFL forecast for several games, but Ravens-Browns and Dolphins-Bills figure to be affected most. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Brock Purdy fell to 49ers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft
It's been a … Purdy good start to Brock Purdy's NFL career. "Mr. Irrelevant" is irrelevant no more, with the 49ers quarterback putting together a few competent performances to help mitigate the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance). That has led to some questions: How exactly did Purdy fall to the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Seahawks-49ers Showdown tournaments
The NFC West-leading 49ers look to clinch the division when they travel to face the 7-6 Seahawks to kick off Week 15 on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco is currently pegged as a 3.5-point road favorite with a total of 43.5, according to BetMGM. The recent losses of Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Deebo Samuel (ankle) figure to have an impact down the line, but the 49ers remain one of the NFL's most complete teams. NFL DFS players building a DraftKings Showdown lineup still have several high-priced stars and value sleepers from which to choose, and we've included a handful of those players on our squad.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 15: Bills dump Dolphins; Giants top Commanders; Bengals edge Buccaneers
Week 14 provided some great results with the marquee matchups, once getting past the Raiders-Rams shocker on Thursday night. The Chargers, Jaguars and Eagles came through in key spots, as did the surprise underdog Ravens. But some favorites, such as the Bills, Chiefs and Cowboys, were unable to take care of big numbers.
ng-sportingnews.com
FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football semifinal games
The 2022 FCS playoffs will play out their penultimate games this weekend as four teams look to advance to the national championship game. The four remaining schools in championship contention are 7-seed Incarnate Word; 4-seed Montana State; 3-seed North Dakota State; and 1-seed South Dakota State. The Cardinals will travel to take on the Bison in Fargo, N.D., while the Bobcats head to Brookings, S.D. to take on the Jackrabbits.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Marcus Mariota left Falcons shortly after Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder as starting QB
For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tariq Woolen and Richard Sherman comparisons: How Seahawks found another NFL Draft steal at cornerback
It's been 11 years since the Seahawks drafted Richard Sherman in the first round of the NFL Draft. Now, they may have found another diamond in the rough in 2022 rookie Tariq Woolen. Although Ahmad Gardner has rightfully had the lion's share of the headlines this season, Woolen has quietly...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud rightfully cracks back at critics too quick to define his legacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the last two years, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he's among the best offensive players in the country. Yet Stroud took on a defensive tone Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while speaking with reporters. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with a 21-3 record as a starter, leads No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, might as well have been in a three-point stance.
Comments / 0