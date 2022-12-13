Read full article on original website
NY1
Bunting ceremony for Brooklyn firefighter
The city’s fire commissioner along with FDNY firefighters gathered alongside the family of firefighter William P. Moon II for a bunting ceremony Sunday. The purple and black memorial adorns the front of the Rescue 2 in Brownsville, where the 47-year-old veteran firefighter suffered a tragic accident last week. Officials...
With COVID cases on the rise in NYC, study highlights most common symptoms currently being reported
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanks to the emergence of new variants and the introduction of vaccines, the symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to change, and a new study has confirmed that they have indeed transformed again. When the BA.5 omicron subvariant became the dominant strain in the United...
NY1
It's latke time at Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery, located at 137 East Houston Street on the Lower East Side, has plenty of knishes. Six generations have prided themselves on making the baked comfort food wrapped in dough. The recipe was brought to the U.S. by eastern European Jewish immigrants in the late-1800s. What You...
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
fox5ny.com
26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
Train operator swings lunch box at man who punched her at Brooklyn subway station: union
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Transit workers fought off, cornered and detained a man at a Brooklyn station on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a train operator, according to the union representing transit workers. Tanya McCray was leaving the crew room at the Stillwell Ave. station around 12:30 a.m. when Jean Francois Coste, 53, approached, […]
bkreader.com
1,200 Kids in Canarsie, East Flatbush Just Received $1000 in College Funds to Combat Racial Wealth Gap
The Mayor’s Office of Equity, the NYC Department of Education, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, and Brooklyn Community Foundation, celebrated together with families, students, school leaders, the Gray Foundation and NYC Kids RISE today at P.S. 276 in Canarsie. The organizations announced that 1,200 first graders in East Flatbush...
NY1
Hochul approves 'blue alert' to catch suspects in attacks on cops
New York is set to create a "blue alert" system meant to identify and catch people who are suspected of murdering or wounding a police officer. The new system is meant to create an improved way of communicating information to the general public when it comes to crimes against law enforcement officers. The measure's approval also comes amid sustained concerns over crime and public safety in New York.
NY1
Interim chair of CCRB talks about changes in NYPD
The NYPD is getting ready for some changes within the department. In an internal memo obtained by NY1, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell reduced or dismissed penalties recommended by internal police judges and the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Arva Rice, the interim chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board — an...
Cab driver attacked by teen passengers in Brooklyn: police
NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two passengers robbed a cab driver after riding a few blocks in Brooklyn late last month, according to police. The driver, 61, picked up two males, believed to be teens, near Riverdale Avenue and Vermont Street on Nov. 22. Police said when the suspects got out, one of them opened […]
amny.com
Teen cuffed for fatally stabbing girlfriend in Harlem: NYPD
Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend to death in Harlem over the weekend. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12 in connection to the death of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence. Authorities say that at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 11, cops responded to a 911 call...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Left out in the cold: Manhattan Bridge homeless encampment swept again as unhoused New Yorkers struggles with temperature drop
The New York City streets are tough during the frigid months as winter settles in. For some homeless New Yorkers, the streets got even tougher Tuesday. As harsh as the world is living on the streets during the frigid months, homeless New Yorkers told amNewYork Metro Tuesday that the City makes life even harder.
pix11.com
Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap
A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
Woman’s death in Brooklyn fire deemed a homicide, sources say
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman’s death in a Brooklyn fire last month has been deemed a homicide after her injuries revealed an accelerant was used in the blaze, according to law enforcement sources. The unidentified woman died when the fire broke out at a Cypress Hills apartment building on Van Siclen Avenue near […]
Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments
The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
Man partially severs woman's ear, slashes 3 others on SI: officials
Officials arrested a man accused of slashing four people on Staten Island earlier this month, authorities said.
NBC New York
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect
MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
