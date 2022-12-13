ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Bunting ceremony for Brooklyn firefighter

The city’s fire commissioner along with FDNY firefighters gathered alongside the family of firefighter William P. Moon II for a bunting ceremony Sunday. The purple and black memorial adorns the front of the Rescue 2 in Brownsville, where the 47-year-old veteran firefighter suffered a tragic accident last week. Officials...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

It's latke time at Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery

Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery, located at 137 East Houston Street on the Lower East Side, has plenty of knishes. Six generations have prided themselves on making the baked comfort food wrapped in dough. The recipe was brought to the U.S. by eastern European Jewish immigrants in the late-1800s. What You...
Daily News

Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints

A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

1,200 Kids in Canarsie, East Flatbush Just Received $1000 in College Funds to Combat Racial Wealth Gap

The Mayor’s Office of Equity, the NYC Department of Education, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, and Brooklyn Community Foundation, celebrated together with families, students, school leaders, the Gray Foundation and NYC Kids RISE today at P.S. 276 in Canarsie. The organizations announced that 1,200 first graders in East Flatbush...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul approves 'blue alert' to catch suspects in attacks on cops

New York is set to create a "blue alert" system meant to identify and catch people who are suspected of murdering or wounding a police officer. The new system is meant to create an improved way of communicating information to the general public when it comes to crimes against law enforcement officers. The measure's approval also comes amid sustained concerns over crime and public safety in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Interim chair of CCRB talks about changes in NYPD

The NYPD is getting ready for some changes within the department. In an internal memo obtained by NY1, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell reduced or dismissed penalties recommended by internal police judges and the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Arva Rice, the interim chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board — an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cab driver attacked by teen passengers in Brooklyn: police

NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two passengers robbed a cab driver after riding a few blocks in Brooklyn late last month, according to police. The driver, 61, picked up two males, believed to be teens, near Riverdale Avenue and Vermont Street on Nov. 22. Police said when the suspects got out, one of them opened […]
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Teen cuffed for fatally stabbing girlfriend in Harlem: NYPD

Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend to death in Harlem over the weekend. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12 in connection to the death of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence. Authorities say that at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 11, cops responded to a 911 call...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap

A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman’s death in Brooklyn fire deemed a homicide, sources say

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman’s death in a Brooklyn fire last month has been deemed a homicide after her injuries revealed an accelerant was used in the blaze, according to law enforcement sources. The unidentified woman died when the fire broke out at a Cypress Hills apartment building on Van Siclen Avenue near […]
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments

The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect

MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy