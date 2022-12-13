Nelson Agholor stops play, calls for medical attention to DeVante Parker after Patriots teammate suffers concussion

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyler Lockett injury update: Seahawks WR's season in jeopardy after broken finger
The Seahawks playoff hopes took a major blow on Thursday in losing to the 49ers 21-13. But perhaps even more significant is the loss that happened before the game ended. During Seattle's final drive, wide receiver Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his index finger, coach Pete Carroll said after the game. He said the team is still evaluating which way to go with the injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tariq Woolen and Richard Sherman comparisons: How Seahawks found another NFL Draft steal at cornerback
It's been 11 years since the Seahawks drafted Richard Sherman in the first round of the NFL Draft. Now, they may have found another diamond in the rough in 2022 rookie Tariq Woolen. Although Ahmad Gardner has rightfully had the lion's share of the headlines this season, Woolen has quietly...
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers playoff picture: How San Francisco can improve seeding to No. 2 or No. 1 in NFC standings
The 49ers are NFC West champions for the second time in four seasons. San Francisco secured its first division title since 2019 by winning at Seattle 21-13 on Thursday night to kick off NFL Week 15. With their seventh consecutive victory and season sweep of the Seahawks, the 49ers are...
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers' Nick Bosa shrugs off controversial roughing the passer penalty for hit on Geno Smith: 'Right call'
Nick Bosa might be the only person Thursday night who thought he committed a penalty when he was flagged for roughing the passer against the Seahawks. Early in the second half, with the 49ers already up 21-3, Bosa got pressure on Geno Smith and leveled the Seahawks quarterback, which resulted in Smith making an errant throw that 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir picked off and returned for a touchdown.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 15: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
In the first round of the fantasy football playoffs, getting stable production of your wide receiver corps is a must. You can ill-afford to have multiple wideouts score less than their projections, and our Week 15 fantasy WR PPR rankings can help you spot the best sleepers, streamers, and stay-aways.
Yardbarker
"We're definitely expecting an all-out war": Nick Bosa, other 49ers discuss clash with Seahawks
There's a lot at stake for both teams on Thursday night. For the San Francisco 49ers, a win over a division rival would mean clinching the NFC West title and ensuring San Francisco opens the postseason by hosting a game at Levi's Stadium. For the Seattle Seahawks, a victory would mean potentially climbing back into the playoff picture.
ng-sportingnews.com
Seahawks playoff chances: How fading Seattle can still earn NFC wild-card berth in NFL playoff picture
The Seahawks dropped to 7-7 with Thursday night's 21-13 Week 15 home loss to the 49ers. Seattle has fallen to .500 with a 1-4 skid after a surprising 6-3 start. The 49ers, with that victory and a season sweep of the Seahawks, locked down the NFC West title. The Seahawks' only path to the NFC playoffs over the final three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season is salvaging a wild-card berth.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Brock Purdy playing on 'Thursday Night Football'? Latest fantasy injury news, status update for 49ers QB
The 49ers are getting ready for a key "Thursday Night Football" battle with the Seahawks. San Francisco can clinch the NFC West with a win but will have to do so on the road in a hostile Seattle environment. The 49ers may also have to do it without their latest...
ng-sportingnews.com
Saturday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Dolphins-Bills Showdown tournaments
Saturday's tripleheader in the NFL wraps up with a colossal AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and the Bills at Highmark Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network). The Bills are currently on a four-game winning streak and are favored by seven points on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the total is set at O/U 44 points due to the inclement weather, according to BetMGM. Even with the weather playing a significant factor in this game, both teams have star offensive players that you need to have in your DraftKings Showdown lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers' all-white uniforms, explained: What to know about 1994 throwbacks on 'Thursday Night Football'
The 49ers are looking to clinch the NFC West in Week 15, the earliest they've won the division since 2010. They are turning the clock back even further with their uniforms on "Thursday Night Football" in Seattle; they're donning all-white 1994 throwbacks. The 49ers last won the Super Bowl in...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 15
The Seahawks and 49ers square off on "Thursday Night Football" in a game it's unlikely anyone thought would hold the weight it does in December. With the Seahawks just two games back of the 49ers in the NFC West and San Francisco on its third-string quarterback, the division is still somehow in reach for Geno Smith and Seattle. With that being said, the 49ers just watched an outstanding debut from Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, in which the 49ers ran away from the Buccaneers 35-7 in a laugher.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Brock Purdy fell to 49ers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft
It's been a … Purdy good start to Brock Purdy's NFL career. "Mr. Irrelevant" is irrelevant no more, with the 49ers quarterback putting together a few competent performances to help mitigate the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance). That has led to some questions: How exactly did Purdy fall to the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?
ng-sportingnews.com
Brock Purdy's double-pump fake TD pass to George Kittle was inspired by Bill Walsh's 49ers of old
It wasn't enough for the 49ers to wear their throwback jerseys Thursday against the Seahawks. They had to dig out some of the old plays too. With the first quarter winding down, quarterback Brock Purdy lined up with Christian McCaffrey and Ray-Ray McCleod III in the backfield. He first faked to motion man McCleod and then swung around and faked to McCaffrey, getting the Seahawks' defense on skates.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15
No NFL team has clinched a division title entering Week 15 of the 2022 season. That could change on "Thursday Night Football." The 49ers will have a chance to wrap up the NFC West as they look to make it to the postseason for the third time in the last four years.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 15: Eagles soar, Chargers light it up, Lions roar
As we rapidly near the holidays, we already have New Year's resolutions on our mind. I plan on saving money, working out, and learning a new language with my daughter in 2023 — and I also intend to make my readers a ton of money on the sports betting market. So, let's talk about our favorite Week 15 spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop wagers in order to make that last resolution a reality.
ng-sportingnews.com
Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers vs. Seahawks Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 15 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the 49ers travel to face the Seahawks to open Week 15 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), it's a battle of two teams going in different directions offensively and defensively. That creates plenty of start 'em, sit 'em headaches for nervous fantasy football owners in the first round of the playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers vs. Seahawks final score, results: Brock Purdy, San Francisco clinch NFC West title with win in Seattle
Brock Purdy's fairy tale ride shows no signs of slowing down. The rookie quarterback led the 49ers to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football," clinching the NFC West for San Francisco in the process. It moved "Mr. Irrelevant" from the 2022 NFL Draft to 2-0 as...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Commanders-Giants divisional clash — All Washington in a stack of all stacks
Happy holidays, fantasy fanatics! The NFL playoff race continues to heat up, the bye weeks are behind us, and we have football scheduled on four days of this week. Concluding a loaded Sunday slate filled with a ton of meaningful games, we have a primetime NFC East clash between Daniel Jones and the Giants and Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders at FedEx Field. As we have all season, we assembled a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this battle of 7-5-1 playoff hopefuls.
ng-sportingnews.com
Brock Purdy family: 49ers quarterback joins father Shawn, siblings as high-level athletes
Brock Purdy has become the center of the NFL world. When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13, Purdy was thrust under center and given the reins to a Super Bowl contender in the midst of a playoff hunt. He shined against the Dolphins, going 25-for-37 with 210 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.
Comments / 0