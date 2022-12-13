ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Nelson Agholor stops play, calls for medical attention to DeVante Parker after Patriots teammate suffers concussion

By Zac Al-Khateeb
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Tyler Lockett injury update: Seahawks WR's season in jeopardy after broken finger

The Seahawks playoff hopes took a major blow on Thursday in losing to the 49ers 21-13. But perhaps even more significant is the loss that happened before the game ended. During Seattle's final drive, wide receiver Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his index finger, coach Pete Carroll said after the game. He said the team is still evaluating which way to go with the injury.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

49ers' Nick Bosa shrugs off controversial roughing the passer penalty for hit on Geno Smith: 'Right call'

Nick Bosa might be the only person Thursday night who thought he committed a penalty when he was flagged for roughing the passer against the Seahawks. Early in the second half, with the 49ers already up 21-3, Bosa got pressure on Geno Smith and leveled the Seahawks quarterback, which resulted in Smith making an errant throw that 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir picked off and returned for a touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Seahawks playoff chances: How fading Seattle can still earn NFC wild-card berth in NFL playoff picture

The Seahawks dropped to 7-7 with Thursday night's 21-13 Week 15 home loss to the 49ers. Seattle has fallen to .500 with a 1-4 skid after a surprising 6-3 start. The 49ers, with that victory and a season sweep of the Seahawks, locked down the NFC West title. The Seahawks' only path to the NFC playoffs over the final three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season is salvaging a wild-card berth.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Saturday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Dolphins-Bills Showdown tournaments

Saturday's tripleheader in the NFL wraps up with a colossal AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and the Bills at Highmark Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network). The Bills are currently on a four-game winning streak and are favored by seven points on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the total is set at O/U 44 points due to the inclement weather, according to BetMGM. Even with the weather playing a significant factor in this game, both teams have star offensive players that you need to have in your DraftKings Showdown lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 15

The Seahawks and 49ers square off on "Thursday Night Football" in a game it's unlikely anyone thought would hold the weight it does in December. With the Seahawks just two games back of the 49ers in the NFC West and San Francisco on its third-string quarterback, the division is still somehow in reach for Geno Smith and Seattle. With that being said, the 49ers just watched an outstanding debut from Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, in which the 49ers ran away from the Buccaneers 35-7 in a laugher.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Brock Purdy fell to 49ers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's been a … Purdy good start to Brock Purdy's NFL career. "Mr. Irrelevant" is irrelevant no more, with the 49ers quarterback putting together a few competent performances to help mitigate the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance). That has led to some questions: How exactly did Purdy fall to the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

Brock Purdy's double-pump fake TD pass to George Kittle was inspired by Bill Walsh's 49ers of old

It wasn't enough for the 49ers to wear their throwback jerseys Thursday against the Seahawks. They had to dig out some of the old plays too. With the first quarter winding down, quarterback Brock Purdy lined up with Christian McCaffrey and Ray-Ray McCleod III in the backfield. He first faked to motion man McCleod and then swung around and faked to McCaffrey, getting the Seahawks' defense on skates.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL Bets Week 15: Eagles soar, Chargers light it up, Lions roar

As we rapidly near the holidays, we already have New Year's resolutions on our mind. I plan on saving money, working out, and learning a new language with my daughter in 2023 — and I also intend to make my readers a ton of money on the sports betting market. So, let's talk about our favorite Week 15 spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop wagers in order to make that last resolution a reality.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick

The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Commanders-Giants divisional clash — All Washington in a stack of all stacks

Happy holidays, fantasy fanatics! The NFL playoff race continues to heat up, the bye weeks are behind us, and we have football scheduled on four days of this week. Concluding a loaded Sunday slate filled with a ton of meaningful games, we have a primetime NFC East clash between Daniel Jones and the Giants and Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders at FedEx Field. As we have all season, we assembled a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this battle of 7-5-1 playoff hopefuls.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy