U.S.-based customers of the Binance exchange's Binance.US unit are now able to use the Binance.US Pay payments system to send money on their mobile app. The feature has been available to Binance clients outside the U.S. since it was launched in February 2021. At the time, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said payments is one of the "most obvious use cases for crypto."

3 DAYS AGO