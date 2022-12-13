ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

These Are the Top Cities for Dog Owners in the U.S.

Everyone and their mother tells me New York City isn't the place for a dog. Well, loud-mouthed acquaintances, in your face. Sweet home NYC has earned a spot on US News & World Report's ranking of the top 10 cities in the US for dog owners. Along with some help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Book a Weekend Trip from Miami to Paris Starting at Just $217

If you're one of the people who doesn't dream of escaping the winter cold to head to Florida and instead dream of escaping Florida to head to the romantic and wintry city of Paris, we've got good news. French Bee is offering its new nonstop route from Miami to Paris Orly starting on December 15.
MIAMI, FL
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Thrillist

This Is How Many Millions of Americans Plan to Travel for the Holidays This December

December is a holiday month. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or simply use the last month of the year for reflection, there are family gatherings, holiday parties, and festive feasts you're likely planning to attend. According to The Vacationer, 42.98% of Americans intend on traveling for a December holiday this year.
Thrillist

These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays

Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
Thrillist

Sleep Like a Billionaire at This Surprisingly Affordable Ocean Drive Hotel

The Pelican Hotel, owned by Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, recently underwent a chic restoration with help from the Diesel creative team. Billionaire Diesel founder Renzo Rosso purchased the Pelican in 1994 after his plane made an unplanned stop en route to Bermuda, and it’s been his home away from home ever since. But when he’s not occupying its James Bond inspired penthouse—maybe because he’s crashing at one of his other investments, including London’s Chiltern Firehouse—the aquarium-walled one-bedroom suite with its oceanview terrace hot tub are now available for overnight bookings.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Dentsu Creative, Melon, SmartBug Media & More

As the year inches towards its close, this week brings exciting new campaigns, partnerships, acquisitions and expansions. Avery Dennison was selected as the official embellishment partner of the Sacramento Kings. The company will be responsible for providing player names, numbers and jersey patches for the team as well as customization and personalization options for fans. The partnership aims to maximize fan engagement through digitally connected shirt embellishments.
The Hill

21 percent of US adults believe in Santa Claus: poll

Story at a glance Christmas time is here again, and with it the annual flurry of holiday parties, nonstop carols and cookies galore.  A new poll carried out by Ipsos aimed to pin down Americans’ perceptions of the holiday and covered a range of topics from Christmas songs to decorations.  Among the findings, responses showed…
Thrillist

Isla & Co. Opens Its First Atlanta Location

The wait is over. On Thursday, December 8, Isla & Co. officially opened its doors to the city of Atlanta. This Buckhead restaurant from NYC-based Parched Hospitality Group has brunch, a unique variety of coffee, cocktails, and dinner, mixing Australian-inspired cuisine with the flavors of Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean and seating up to 110 people in its intimate, greenery-forward dining room, front bar, and cozy outdoor patio.
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

Carnival Cruise Line Just Unveiled Details on Its Newest, Italy-Inspired Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thrillist

Icelandair Is Adding a New Destination for U.S. Travelers

Thrillist

Take a Look at This Massive, Half-Pound Fruit Loop

Thankfully, artists are weird and impulsive. Creatives will continue churning out unhinged products until most of the world is nothing but ash. Starting on Monday, December 19, you'll be able to purchase what I assume is the world's largest Fruit Loop, called the Big Fruit Loop. The art-collective MSCHF decided...
Thrillist

Rainforest Cafe and the Enduring Appeal of Experiential Chain Restaurants

In May 2022, two YouTubers crossed the country to take on a culinary quest for the ages. Eddy Burback and Ted Nivison planned to visit the 18 remaining Rainforest Cafes in the U.S. and Canada over the course of 21 days. Starting in California, they trek across the wide expanse of North America to sample the restaurant chain’s beef lava nachos and safari fries. The duo seem to have very different experiences: Burback appears downtrodden, disillusioned by his suburban, jungle-themed environs; while Nivison gleefully cavorts with the animatronic elephants and happily scarfs down his rasta pasta.
CALIFORNIA STATE

