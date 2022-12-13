Read full article on original website
Americans are spending much more time at home than two years ago – and it springs from money concerns
MORE than two-thirds of Americans have found themselves spending more time at home now than two years ago - and the economy may be to blame. According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, 69 percent of respondents remain home due to external factors such as inflation and a looming recession.
Inflation priorities: 8 in 10 Americans have cut spending — but not on their health
NEW YORK — Eight in 10 people have cut down on their general spending within the last six months (81%). A poll of 2,000 U.S. adults reports that three in four have been affected by inflation, with those feeling the financial strain reducing their spending on shopping (70%), entertainment (59%), and food (58%) the most.
After age 65, Americans consistently spend less: report
Story at a glance Once Americans reach age 65, their spending consistently declines regardless of whether they’re wealthy or have lower levels of financial resources. That’s according to a new study from the Rand Corporation. Researchers assessed data from the Health and Retirement Study and found spending adjusted for inflation declined for single and coupled…
I stopped saving much for retirement when my husband died, and I've found 3 more important things to spend that money on
Allison Nichol Longtin knows well that tomorrow isn't promised, so she's enjoying her earnings now by spending on her home and mobility.
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
Stimulus update: 9 million Americans eligible for extra money; important deadline today
More than 9 million Americans could be owed money from the Internal Revenue Service. And today is an important deadline for those who want to claim their funds for free. In mid-October, the IRS began sending letters to U.S. residents who appear to have qualified for various benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. This includes people who could be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Flee Louisiana as Soon as Practical
A recent analysis reveals that Louisiana is the worst state to live in.
3 Economic Factors Americans Say Impacted Them the Most This Year
It is quite possible you can guess at least one of the top economic factors that impacted the wallets of Americans most in 2022. In a GOBankingRates survey of 1,028 Americans, three specific factors...
Americans Lose $2,850 Benefit By December 31
Many monetary benefits available to Americans will expire when the year is over. There are still a few days left in 2022, which gives eligible Americans time to use the sum. Here are details on this benefit and what it can be used for.
COLA increase could mean SNAP benefit reduction for millions of recipients, even though SNAP amounts increased as well
Recent news reports state that social security recipients will receive an 8.7% raise in their monthly benefit amounts with the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, the income increase may push many recipients over the maximum income limit for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (source).
$182,000 In Benefits Missed By Americans
Many Americans miss out on a lot of benefits because of earlier mistakes. The findings came to light because of a new study. Are your decisions affecting how much benefit you can get later in life?
LendingTree: 2 In 5 Americans Expect Housing Market Crash In ‘23
Inflation, high interest rates among reasons cited. 41% said they believe the housing market will crash in the next 12 months. 25% of those surveyed don’t think the housing market will crash in the next year, but expect a crash two or three years from now. A significant portion...
Woman Reveals How Rich People Give Their Kids Perfect Credit Scores: ‘What Does a Baby Need a Credit Card For?’
A woman on TikTok spilled the tea on how wealthy people help give their children great credit scores before they're even old enough to use a credit card. "It's not even that complicated ... As soon as that kid is born, I am going to set them up as an authorized user on my credit card," self-described "ex-Wall Streeter" Vivian, a.k.a. @yourrichbff, shared on TikTok.
