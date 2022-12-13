ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Inflation priorities: 8 in 10 Americans have cut spending — but not on their health

NEW YORK — Eight in 10 people have cut down on their general spending within the last six months (81%). A poll of 2,000 U.S. adults reports that three in four have been affected by inflation, with those feeling the financial strain reducing their spending on shopping (70%), entertainment (59%), and food (58%) the most.
The Hill

After age 65, Americans consistently spend less: report

Story at a glance Once Americans reach age 65, their spending consistently declines regardless of whether they’re wealthy or have lower levels of financial resources. That’s according to a new study from the Rand Corporation. Researchers assessed data from the Health and Retirement Study and found spending adjusted for inflation declined for single and coupled…
The Flint Journal

Stimulus update: 9 million Americans eligible for extra money; important deadline today

More than 9 million Americans could be owed money from the Internal Revenue Service. And today is an important deadline for those who want to claim their funds for free. In mid-October, the IRS began sending letters to U.S. residents who appear to have qualified for various benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. This includes people who could be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
C. Heslop

Americans Lose $2,850 Benefit By December 31

Many monetary benefits available to Americans will expire when the year is over. There are still a few days left in 2022, which gives eligible Americans time to use the sum. Here are details on this benefit and what it can be used for.
C. Heslop

$182,000 In Benefits Missed By Americans

Many Americans miss out on a lot of benefits because of earlier mistakes. The findings came to light because of a new study. Are your decisions affecting how much benefit you can get later in life?
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

LendingTree: 2 In 5 Americans Expect Housing Market Crash In ‘23

Inflation, high interest rates among reasons cited. 41% said they believe the housing market will crash in the next 12 months. 25% of those surveyed don’t think the housing market will crash in the next year, but expect a crash two or three years from now. A significant portion...
PopCrush

Woman Reveals How Rich People Give Their Kids Perfect Credit Scores: ‘What Does a Baby Need a Credit Card For?’

A woman on TikTok spilled the tea on how wealthy people help give their children great credit scores before they're even old enough to use a credit card. "It's not even that complicated ... As soon as that kid is born, I am going to set them up as an authorized user on my credit card," self-described "ex-Wall Streeter" Vivian, a.k.a. @yourrichbff, shared on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Community Policy