Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Long Payment Terms Plague Small Vendors, Further Burdening Minority- and Women-Owned Companies
As the industry grapples with a reckoning on payment terms and the request for proposal (RFP) review process, diverse-, minority- and women-owned companies—those with smaller teams and often without reserves of cash on hand—are often hardest hit. And while areas of the ad industry brace for an economic...
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
swineweb.com
Tyson Foods Names Melanie Boulden Chief Growth Officer
Newly created role will accelerate growth of company’s portfolio of brands and products. Tyson Foods today announced Melanie Boulden as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, effective February 6, 2023. Boulden will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the Enterprise Leadership Team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, R&D, communications, and consumer insights and analytics.
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally Ebeling
It was such a pleasure getting to speak with Sally Ebeling about how DJM Design went from Zero to Hero as a Digital Agency. Back Story of DJM.Design UntoldPhoto byLarimer Small Business Developement.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
solarindustrymag.com
Jason Grumet Named New ACP CEO
The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has named Jason Grumet as the organization’s CEO following unanimous approval by the association’s board of directors. He will assume his role on January 23, 2023. “ACP has quickly established itself as the voice of the clean energy industry and a highly...
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
Meet The Black Woman Entrepreneur Whose Afrocentric Gift-Wrapping Paper Brand Is Truly Making An Impression
Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her...
A Q&A With Learnfully's Suchi Deshpande on Listening Skills & Life Beyond the Job Description
Welcome to this series of Q&As I’m publishing with inspirational mentors and community builders in the technology industry!. It’s an honor to have had the opportunity to hear from these inspirational leaders who dedicate their time and positive energy to shaping a better future for developers. Over at...
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
Comments / 0