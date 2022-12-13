ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

salestechstar.com

KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive

KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
swineweb.com

Tyson Foods Names Melanie Boulden Chief Growth Officer

Newly created role will accelerate growth of company’s portfolio of brands and products. Tyson Foods today announced Melanie Boulden as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, effective February 6, 2023. Boulden will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the Enterprise Leadership Team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, R&D, communications, and consumer insights and analytics.
disruptmagazine.com

The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry

Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
solarindustrymag.com

Jason Grumet Named New ACP CEO

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has named Jason Grumet as the organization’s CEO following unanimous approval by the association’s board of directors. He will assume his role on January 23, 2023. “ACP has quickly established itself as the voice of the clean energy industry and a highly...
salestechstar.com

SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement

SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
FraminghamSOURCE

Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration

In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
disruptmagazine.com

Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain

In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
salestechstar.com

Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO

Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
The Hill

Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits

Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
@growwithco

Young Entrepreneurs

Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
TheConversationCanada

Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future

Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...

