Another Trial Finds No Benefit From Ivermectin for COVID Symptoms
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new study throws what may be the final bucket of cold water on the idea of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. "There was no significant benefit in our primary endpoint of resolution of symptoms in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 illness or any other endpoints," said lead investigator Dr. Adrian Hernandez, executive director of the Duke University Clinical Research Institute in Durham, N.C.
America Facing Shortage of Infectious Disease Doctors
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 pandemic. Dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The current waves of influenza and RSV ripping through schools and workplaces. America has had ample examples in recent years of the importance of infectious disease doctors. Despite this, the United States is facing a shortage of...
Vitamin D May Help Maintain Muscle as You Age
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One way to maintain muscle strength with age: Get enough vitamin D. Researchers in Brazil and the United Kingdom found that older folks who were deficient in the vitamin increased their risk of losing muscle strength by 78%. "Vitamin D is known to...
Men Face Five to Seven Times Higher Rates of Firearm Deaths Than Women
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Men are disproportionately impacted by firearm-related deaths, with rates for both firearm-related homicide and suicide increasing from 2019 to 2020, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in PLOS ONE. Lindsay J. Young and Henry Xiang, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., both from the...
Marriage and Stress
If you're married, you already know that your spouse is an enormous influence on your life. What you may not realize is that he or she also can also have a profound effect on your health. A study published in the journal Physiology and Behavior noted that the simple act...
Teen Pregnancy
Few teenagers have the experience or resources it takes to start a family. But that doesn't keep them from doing so. According to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, each year more than 750,000 teenage girls become pregnant. The rate of pregnancy among American teenagers dropped steadily in recent years, but it is higher than almost all other industrialized nations.
