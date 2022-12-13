ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

Comments / 1

Related
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
The Independent

Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress

A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
BBC

Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says

The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 2022 Christmas Card & It Has a Photo Taken a Week Ago—See All the Royal Portraits

For decades, the royal Christmas card has been a holiday tradition in the British royal family. The cards, which date back before Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood, have been around for more than 100 years, and as the royal family grows (2019 welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor), their Christmas notes only become more and more festive. It’s reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip send 750 to 800 Christmas cards each year. Philip also reportedly sends another 200 cards to various organizations the royal family is close to. And don’t expect each card to have a generic message either. According to...
New York Post

Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
ABC News

Prince William, Kate and their children are all smiles in annual Christmas card

Prince William and Kate are getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas card. The photograph features the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, England, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall. In the family photograph, which...
Vogue Magazine

Who Was the Real Villain in Harry & Meghan?

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a modern and sometimes morbid fairy tale, diving with forensic detail into the couple’s Instagram-born love story, the complexities of her biracial identity, and each of their family sagas. But if Harry and Meghan, in their telling, are the heroes of the deftly produced docuseries, I wondered, as I fired up part two on Thursday, who would be branded the villain. Would it be the British tabloid media that gleefully tore down the duchess, or perhaps the rigid royal family, to whom the couple alluded in the first part of the show but stopped short of directly condemning?
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy