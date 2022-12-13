Read full article on original website
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice’s Husband Has to Thank Meghan Markle for Breaking Royal Family’s Christmas Tradition?
Meghan Markle reportedly sparked a change in the royal family's Christmas tradition that Kate Middleton didn't enjoy, but Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, got to take advantage of. Meghan Markle Changed A Christmas Tradition Within The Royal Household?. The former Suits star spent the holidays in 2017 with the...
Royal Biographer Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Going to ‘Insist on Doing It Their Way’ With Royal Tours
Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to 'stamp their personalities' on all royal tours in the future to make them more modern, a biographer says.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Prince Harry Will Be King, Astrologist Predicts – but Not of England
Although Nostradamus predicted Prince Harry will be king someday, astrologist Joy Yascone Elms believes Prince Harry will take more of a role similar to his mother's.
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle Recalls Kate Middleton and Prince William Not Wanting to Hug Her During First Meeting
Prince William and Kate Middleton can probably breathe a slight sigh of relief, because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't speak about them all that much during the first three episodes of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But the Cambridges did come up briefly when Meghan chatted about meeting them...
Princess Kate Curtsies to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Hosting for the holidays! Princess Kate celebrated the success of her second annual Christmas concert while also paying respect to her royal in-laws. The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the special event at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday, […]
BBC
Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says
The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
Historians have claimed that King Charles III's great-grandfather was murdered by his own physician
King George V in coronation robesPhoto byRoyal Collection; Public Domain Image. King George V (1865 - 1936) was King of the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1936. He also ruled as Emperor of India.
Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 2022 Christmas Card & It Has a Photo Taken a Week Ago—See All the Royal Portraits
For decades, the royal Christmas card has been a holiday tradition in the British royal family. The cards, which date back before Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood, have been around for more than 100 years, and as the royal family grows (2019 welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor), their Christmas notes only become more and more festive. It’s reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip send 750 to 800 Christmas cards each year. Philip also reportedly sends another 200 cards to various organizations the royal family is close to. And don’t expect each card to have a generic message either. According to...
Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
Royal Staffers Have New Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now That They Live in U.S., According to Prince Philip’s Friend
Just when you thought you heard all the nicknames palace aides had for the Sussexes, an author claims staffers have another way of referring to them since they moved abroad.
ABC News
Prince William, Kate and their children are all smiles in annual Christmas card
Prince William and Kate are getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas card. The photograph features the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, England, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall. In the family photograph, which...
Meghan McCain Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Documentary is a ‘Hit Job on the Monarchy’: ‘I Know a Smear Campaign When I See One’
Meghan McCain thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary is a ‘hit job on the monarchy.' Here's what she had to say about their docuseries, Harry and Meghan.
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
Who Was the Real Villain in Harry & Meghan?
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a modern and sometimes morbid fairy tale, diving with forensic detail into the couple’s Instagram-born love story, the complexities of her biracial identity, and each of their family sagas. But if Harry and Meghan, in their telling, are the heroes of the deftly produced docuseries, I wondered, as I fired up part two on Thursday, who would be branded the villain. Would it be the British tabloid media that gleefully tore down the duchess, or perhaps the rigid royal family, to whom the couple alluded in the first part of the show but stopped short of directly condemning?
Britain's King Charles III is a direct descendant of Mary Boleyn, a mistress of Henry VIII and sister to Anne Boleyn
Mary Boleyn (painting)Credit Unknown; Public Domain Image. Mary Boleyn (1499 - 1543) is most famous for being Anne Boleyn's sister. Her sister, Anne, was married to England's King Henry VIII and reigned as Queen consort from 1533 to 1536.
Vogue Magazine
