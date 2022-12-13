Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
fox32chicago.com
Low-income homeowners suing Cook County over property tax sales system
COOK COUNTY - Cook County is being sued over its property tax sales system. A federal lawsuit has been filed by two low-income homeowners and community groups that represent Black and Latino Chicagoans. Court documents obtained by the Tribune allege that the county treasurer’s practice of turning over properties with...
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
CAPITOL RECAP: Committee begins hearings on high-powered weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD – A legislative committee on Thursday, Dec. 15, heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban,...
PLANetizen
Chicago’s ‘Teardown Tax’ Slowing the Loss of Two-Flats
Writing for Bloomberg CityLab, Mackenzie Hawkins describes an innovative tool wielded by anti-gentrification activists in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood: “a pilot ordinance that charges developers a fee of at least $15,000 for tearing down existing buildings.”. The ordinance is part of a larger group of policy recommendations being...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Phone bank helps connect Cook County homeowners with $2.5M in property tax refunds, exemptions
Today's phone bank received over 128,000 calls and connected homeowners with $2.5 million in property tax refunds and exemptions.
City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than...
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Here Are the Dates for Chicago's 2023 Municipal Elections
Feb. 28 – Municipal General Election. Voters will cast ballots for citywide offices in this election, voting on the city’s mayor, city clerk, and treasurer. They will also cast ballots in their respective wards, with all 50 seats on the Chicago City Council up for grabs. Finally, voters...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Lottery Payment Will be Given Away to Thousands of Americans – Are You Eligible?
Only 48 hours remain before thousands of Americans who are tight for cash receive their first $500 monthly payout. 48 Hours Left to Receive the First Monthly $500 Payment. According to the officials 3,250 residents in Cook County, Illinois, have been randomly selected for a guaranteed income scheme. The lucky beneficiaries will get monthly $500 checks for two years as part of the program. Moreover, December 15 is set to issue the first payment.
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Avis car rental and a day care center are coming to Countryside
A car rental company and a day care center/nursery school are coming to Countryside. The city council – at its only meeting in November – approved an ordinance that creates the special use variation needed to permit Avis Budget Car Rental at 9665 W. 55th St. That’s the...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Comments / 1