Pat McCarthy
3d ago
Senile Maria Pappas along with her Bubble Jacket, should have been institutionalized, but instead she was re-elected. Cook County voters deserve these inmates running their asylum.
3
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County guaranteed income: First payments issued
COOK COUNTY - The first payments have been issued as part of Cook County's guaranteed income pilot. More than three-thousand people are receiving $500 monthly payments as part of the $42 million pilot. This is the largest publicly funded guaranteed income program in the nation’s history. The goal is...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
CAPITOL RECAP: Committee begins hearings on high-powered weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD – A legislative committee on Thursday, Dec. 15, heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban,...
fox32chicago.com
Low-income homeowners suing Cook County over property tax sales system
COOK COUNTY - Cook County is being sued over its property tax sales system. A federal lawsuit has been filed by two low-income homeowners and community groups that represent Black and Latino Chicagoans. Court documents obtained by the Tribune allege that the county treasurer’s practice of turning over properties with...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Kaegi touts new tax tool
More than $180 billion in property taxes collected from every property in Cook County – from Ford Heights to Chicago to Winnetka – can now be analyzed with software code created by the Cook County Assessor’s Office. The Property Tax Simulator, or PTAXSIM, is a software code...
Some Cook County residents to receive first $500 guaranteed income checks
CHICAGO (CBS) – The first $500 checks from Cook County's guaranteed income pilot program are on their way to the residents chosen for the program.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Thursday in a news release the checks have been release and will reach the selected residents in the coming days. The county said the $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in U.S. history."This is a proud moment for us at Cook County," said Preckwinkle in a statement. "After months of hard work, participants in our Promise Pilot will now have their cash in hand. Our hope is that this money will serve as a foundation for residents so that they can achieve financial stability, pursue professional development opportunities, and invest in themselves and their children."The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will send the $500 monthly checks to 3,250 residents for two years.Preckwinkle said county leaders have committed to creating a permanent program after the completion of the pilot, which will be supported by a combination of county funds and philanthropic support.The county received over 230,000 applications for participating in the program.
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
PLANetizen
Chicago’s ‘Teardown Tax’ Slowing the Loss of Two-Flats
Writing for Bloomberg CityLab, Mackenzie Hawkins describes an innovative tool wielded by anti-gentrification activists in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood: “a pilot ordinance that charges developers a fee of at least $15,000 for tearing down existing buildings.”. The ordinance is part of a larger group of policy recommendations being...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than...
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Aldermen Give OK To $8 Million In TIF Funding To Buy Land For A Near South Side High School
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb, as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday. Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing and will now be used to build a $150 million high school. Previous estimates listed the project’s total cost around $130 million.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Comments / 6