FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
No dice, mayor tells Rio Verde Foothills
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said he will not be ruled by compassion for approximately 700 Rio Verde Foothills households that are likely to lose their water source Jan. 1, when the city shuts the stand pipe servicing the community. “There is no Santa Claus,” Ortega said in a written statement...
fox10phoenix.com
Cleanup happened at 'The Zone' homeless encampment in Phoenix
The cleanup effort happened hours after a judge issued a ruling that allowed homeless sweeps to resume, with restrictions. Officials are hoping to get more people into housing, clean up the streets for those who want to stay. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Phoenix Police investigating shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police arrived at an apartment complex Saturday night and found one man who was shot and detained another.
Phoenix police investigating alleged kidnapping of four people
Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping that led to a pursuit and shots being fired overnight in west Phoenix.
Man shot after multiple people reportedly force way into west Phoenix home
A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix to transform shipping containers into shelters for the homeless
The plan, which calls for transforming dozens of shipping containers into living homes for couples and families, was approved by members of the Phoenix City Council on Dec. 15. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Kari Lake is going off the deep end over election being "stolen" from her
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Kari Lake, who was Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, is vowing to push back...
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
Phoenix PD investigating double shooting near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
At about 5 p.m., police were called to a business near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year
Arizona State University El Diablito Alumni Chapter will sponsor the 15th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival this Saturday, December 17. The post Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless in Phoenix: Thousands are left 'invisible' without an ID to get services
An ID is usually kept safe in your wallet and with you whenever you’re out in public, but for those experiencing homelessness, so many are lost without it. Not having those documents can keep them trapped in poverty while trying to escape it.
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
One dead, suspect at large after shooting near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Glendale police are searching for someone they say shot a man to death early Saturday morning near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
West Valley View
Seniors can eat for less at these chains
Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
Nationwide Report
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Scottsdale. Officials reported that at least one person died due to the accident.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say
David Navidad-Parra was reported missing after he was last seen giving a man a test drive of his vehicle during a car sale in Phoenix on Friday night. His body was found shortly after.
kjzz.org
New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa
Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
