Scottsdale, AZ

East Valley Tribune

No dice, mayor tells Rio Verde Foothills

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said he will not be ruled by compassion for approximately 700 Rio Verde Foothills households that are likely to lose their water source Jan. 1, when the city shuts the stand pipe servicing the community. “There is no Santa Claus,” Ortega said in a written statement...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Cleanup happened at 'The Zone' homeless encampment in Phoenix

The cleanup effort happened hours after a judge issued a ruling that allowed homeless sweeps to resume, with restrictions. Officials are hoping to get more people into housing, clean up the streets for those who want to stay. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ
Salon

Kari Lake is going off the deep end over election being "stolen" from her

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Kari Lake, who was Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, is vowing to push back...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
West Valley View

Seniors can eat for less at these chains

Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
GOODYEAR, AZ
kjzz.org

New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa

Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
MESA, AZ

