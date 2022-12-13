Eight officers receive promotions at Nash County Sheriff's Office

Eight officers recently received promotions at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The top three deputies on the list are joining the ranks of the top leaders at the agency.

“A law enforcement agency is only as good as the people that work in it, and we are fortunate to have some outstanding staff members," Sheriff Keith Stone said in a news release. "Some members are just in the beginning stages of their careers, while others are highly experienced members of this office. We believe that giving them recognition for their accomplishments is important to a thriving and energetic agency.”

Maj. Allen Wilson, 58, has been promoted to chief deputy, the role previously held by Brandon Medina, who was hired in March by the City of Fuquay-Varina to be its police chief. Medina was the chief deputy for eight years before he left in April.

Allen said he learned a great deal from Medina and admired his management style. Allen said he’s looking forward to continuing Medina’s progress in community outreach.

“It’s an honor to be chosen for this job. I want to continue the office’s tradition of striving to make improvements and implementing best practices in every area of law enforcement,” Wilson said. “In law enforcement, if not we’re not always moving forward, we’re going to fall behind.”

Wilson has been with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for nine years. He started as a patrol deputy. He was promoted to lieutenant and later captain of the Patrol Division and Special Operations, which includes the Highway Interdiction Unit, Governors Highway Safety Traffic Team, Field Training Program, Special Response Team and K-9 Program.

“The chief deputy is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office and oversees all members of the agency," sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Eddie Moore said. "Allen Wilson has served in law enforcement for over 37 years. He began his law enforcement career at Rocky Mount Police Department in 1985 where he served as a patrol officer.”

Wilson also served as a field training officer and a first sergeant in the State Highway Patrol.

Capt. Curtis Moore has been promoted to major. He will oversee multiple divisions to include the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Administration Division.

Moore, 50, has been with the sheriff’s office for 16 years. He previously served as the administrative captain and was responsible for Training & Standards, Internal Affairs and the onboarding of newly hired employees.

Moore listed integrity, honesty, accountability, loyalty and self-sacrifice as personality traits of a good leader. Communication skills were at the top of the list.

"Too often relationships are built based on a transactional basis that will only last for a moment. The ability to communicate and build transformative relationships is a must, both within your organization and within the community to which you serve. Supportive communication not only builds a better working relationship through mutual understanding, but it also gets you through crisis situations when communication is sometimes perceived as harsh, impersonal and abrasive," Moore said.

Lt. Daniel Wrenn has been promoted to detention captain. The detention captain oversees the day-to-day operations of the Detention Center.

Wrenn, 31, who started his career as a detention center officer, has been with the sheriff’s office for about nine years. He has worked as a patrol deputy, served in the Civil Division and has been a member of the Special Response Team

“As a jail administrator you never know what the day-to-day issues will be in a detention facility. I feel the best way to stay vigilant with whatever situation arises is to stay firm, fair and consistent," he said. "I try to treat each of our inmates with respect and understand that they all are not bad people, some just made some bad choices in life. We as detention officers should use the time we get to spend with them to help them better themselves and get past their current situation.”

Sgt. Nicholas Place has been promoted to patrol lieutenant and will now oversee Platoon C.

Place was born and raised in Nash County and after completing high school in 2014 attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he graduated with distinction and obtained a bachelor’s degree.

Senior Deputy Bobby Knight has been promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Division on Platoon B.

Knight has been a member of the sheriff’s office since August 2019. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Knight served nearly two years with the Kinston Police Department and nearly two years at the Sharpsburg Police Department.

Senior Deputy Robinzon Loor has been promoted to sergeant in the Special Operations Division.

Loor has been a member of the sheriff’s office since January 2017. Before joining the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Loor served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2013 to 2017 as a landing support specialist. He began his law enforcement career at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer.

Deputy Macie Hasty has been promoted to a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division’s Special Victims Unit.

Hasty is an alumnus of East Carolina University where she received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a certification in forensic anthropology. She is currently in the process of acquiring a master’s degree in criminal justice at East Carolina University.

Senior Deputy Abigail Taylor has been promoted to detective in the Narcotics Division.

Taylor began her career with the sheriff’s office in January 2019. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, she served as a telecommunicator with Nash County Emergency Services for two and a half years. Taylor attended Nash Community College, where she earned an associate degree in criminal justice prior to attending basic law enforcement training.