Green Bay, WI

Baker Mayfield slated to start for Rams vs. Packers on Monday

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Baker Mayfield is back in prime time.

Days after taking over the Rams offense early in Thursday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles quarterback is slated to start for his new team on Monday. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that John Wolford is still dealing with a neck injury and that Mayfield's in line to start against the Green Bay Packers.

It's a remarkable circumstance for the former No. 1 pick, who was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers last offseason then released before finishing a full season with Carolina. The Panthers benched Mayfield because of his poor performance then waived him in time for the Rams to claim him last week.

Mayfield joined the Rams on Wednesday then took over for Wolford after a single offensive series on Thursday. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown to Van Jefferson that capped a 98-yard go-ahead drive to complete a 17-16 come-from-behind win.

The effort certainly made in impression on McVay.

“What a quick study,” McVay said of Mayfield after the game. “He just got here five minutes ago and figured out a way to be able to do some special things tonight.”

The effort was one of Mayfield's strongest in recent memory and snapped a six-game losing streak for the reigning champion Rams, who are reeling after winning the Super Bowl and playing without injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. McVay noted Wolford's lingering neck injury while naming Mayfield the starter, but it's hard to imagine that Mayfield wouldn't have gotten the green light regardless of Wolford's status.

If Wolford is indeed ruled out, the Rams will likely enter Monday's games with just two active quarterbacks. Bryce Perkins will back up Mayfield.

