At 5:10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 9, an on-duty deputy from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported that smoke was coming from a building at 420 E. Third St. in Winslow. The Winslow Fire Department was dispatched and found that the building was on fire. Winslow Police Department officers were also sent to that location to assist with traffic control and safety at the scene.

WINSLOW, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO