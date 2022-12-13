Read full article on original website
Shooting on White Mountain Apache tribal land leaves one man dead and his brother badly hurt
WHITERIVER, Ariz. - A man is dead, and another person was injured after a shooting in an Arizona tribal community. A manhunt was launched for the suspects, and a curfew was even enforced in the community. Now, both men are behind bars. The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 9, when...
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
Holbrook festival celebrates Christmas around the world
Holbrook hosted its annual Festival of Trees earlier this month in celebration of Christmas around the world. The three-day display of trees, nativities and performers was well attended at the LDS church with the event organized by a coalition of churches throughout the community.
Deadly shooting in Whiteriver leaves family devastated
The shooting, which killed one man and badly injured the man's brother, resulted in a curfew on tribal land. The suspects have since been arrested. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with the victims' sister.
Winslow school board tackles teacher retention
During last week’s Winslow Unified School Board meeting, academic coaching staff Briana Conatser, Leslie Powers and Marie Putnam gave a presentation that explained their plan to increase teacher retention by creating a stronger support system. This includes more engaged training inside and outside the classroom, creating more “teacher leaders” and providing mentorship and personal development to staff.
Building fire claims man’s life
At 5:10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 9, an on-duty deputy from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported that smoke was coming from a building at 420 E. Third St. in Winslow. The Winslow Fire Department was dispatched and found that the building was on fire. Winslow Police Department officers were also sent to that location to assist with traffic control and safety at the scene.
Clarence Henry Montgomery
Clarence Henry Montgomery of Chambers passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, in Chandler. He was 65. Clarence was born on March 13, 1957, in Riverside, Calif., to Clarence Curley and Alice Baldwin. His hobbies included: grilling, hiking, roping, ranching, sheep herding, reading, fishing and traveling. He was a veteran of...
Josie Salazar
Josephine “Toti” Salazar, 90, was born on Dec. 15, 1931. She entered into rest on Dec. 10, 2022. “Grandma Toti” passed away at her home surrounded by family who loved and adored her greatly. Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19,...
Mentally incompetent man made impervious to the law
During the Holbrook City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, the council was presented with the Holbrook Police Department’s annual report by Police Chief Nathan Christensen. During the report it was revealed that car thefts in the city have increased by 38%, from 13 to 18, with mostly one...
Lady Roadrunners pick up their first two wins
The Lady Roadrunners picked up their first two wins of the season at the Round Valley tournament played over the weekend. However, they dropped three other games bringing their overall record to 2-8 at this point in the season. Holbrook opened pool play on Thursday vs Safford and picked up...
Lady Bulldogs take third place at Pepsi Invitational
In a three-day tournament that was held Dec. 8-10, the Lady Bulldogs along with 12 other teams from 6A-2A schools from three states met at Flagstaff High School for the Pepsi Invitational Basketball Tournament. On Dec. 8, the Lady Bulldogs faced the 6A Highland Lady Hawks in a game where...
Roadrunners sweep to tourney championship
The Roadrunners swept through the Round Valley Roundball tournament over the weekend claiming the tournament championship by 30 points over Safford on Saturday evening. Holbrook actually started the tournament on Thursday vs Safford in the first of two pool games. Their first meeting resulted in a 66-51 Holbrook win. Brandon Tapaha led the way with 26 points. Quentin Thomas added 15 and Sam Francisco netted 11.
Wildcats win two at five-game tournament
The Wildcats played five games at the Round Valley Roundball tournament held Thursday through Saturday last weekend. They earned two wins and took three losses in the three days. The Cats opened the tournament by splitting two pool games on Thursday. They fell to San Carlos 60-47 early Thursday morning....
Arizona's Best Enchiladas Can Be Found At An Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Eatery
This hidden gem eatery serves some of the state's best enchiladas.
Lobos fall short of the championship
Snowflake’s hope for back-to-back state championships ended on Friday night at Arizona State University Stadium with a 28-14 loss to ALA Gilbert North in the 4A state championship game. The Lobos got the ball first but saw their opening possession end with a fourth down punt. Snowflake’s defense did...
Bulldogs battle back for the win
On Dec. 6, the Winslow Bulldogs traveled to Camp Verde to face the Cowboys. In what would be a battle from behind victory. In the first quarter the Bulldogs would have a two-point advantage over the Cowboys, ending the quarter with a score of 11 to 9. Then in the second quarter, the Cowboys would take charge outshooting the Bulldogs 21 to 13 to capture a six-point lead, making the halftime score Bulldogs 24, Cowboys 30.
