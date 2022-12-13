One collision was investigated by Snowflake-Taylor police officers during the period of Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, according to dispatcher reports. At 10:58 a.m. on Friday, Dec, 2, a two vehicle, non-injury collision was reported north of West 9th South Street and Main Street in Snowflake. The vehicles involved were a Toyota 4Runner driven by Sharon Bradley, 75, of Snowflake and a Toyota Prius driven by Dolores Tate, 68, of Taylor. According to the report, Tate was traveling south in the number one lane when Bradley entered into the continuous turn lane and attempted to merge into lane one. As Bradley’s vehicle entered into the lane, she side-swiped Tate’s vehicle. Bradley was cited for an unsafe lane change.

SNOWFLAKE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO