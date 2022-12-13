ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jessica veltri
3d ago

calling all growers... buy good seeds and you can make an indoor growhouse with about $60 worth of supplies from home depot and a fishtank pump. everyone should be able to grow their own and this is actually really cool that they're doing this unafraid of losing business to homegrown. these are the kind of cannabis companies to get involved with. cannabis for the people!🫂💖🌿

sandiegobiguy
3d ago

I have been growing personal for years. 6 plants 2 plus pounds

