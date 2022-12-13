Read full article on original website
Ja Morant had a perfect response to Charles Barkley's criticism of him for not getting his teammates involved more on offense
Barkley outlined steps he believed Morant needed to take to improve as a player, and sure enough, Morant's recent play indicates that he has taken Barkley's comments to heart
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Lakers Land Pacers’ Buddy Hield In Bold Trade Scenario
Go find someone who isn’t a fan of NBA basketball. Ask them what they think is the most important skill in the game. You’re likely to get the same answer:. Yes and no. Fans of the sport may argue that the answer is playmaking. Still, even the league’s best playmakers won’t get far without shooters to make plays for.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
76ers Land Magic’s Gary Harris In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA team wants to contend for the NBA championship. Eventually. Sometimes, knowing how close a team is can be difficult. After all, every team’s record doesn’t reflect their potential. Some teams are loaded with talent, and it just hasn’t clicked yet. If it does, they could end up in the running for a championship.
Pelicans Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, balance is key. At the same time, sometimes, it’s best to lean into your strengths. NBA teams face the same dilemma. Do you play video games? Let’s say you do. When you’re building a character, you can try to make them balanced – or, you can try to make them elite in the strengths you choose. Sometimes, that’s simply a better strategy.
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Thunder Land Lakers’ Anthony Davis In Bold Trade Scenario
Around the NBA, teams’ situations are defined by their draft capital. Is your team losing? That’s fine – as long as they have their upcoming pick, or at the very least, substantial draft capital from other teams. Otherwise, they’re losing without any purpose. That’s been the...
Knicks Land Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, it’s good to have options. Let’s say you work in an office. Do you wear the same thing every day? We hope not. Realistically, it would help if you had options. NBA teams need options, too. So do NBA players. In different situations, either can find options – literally.
Heat Land Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, it’s best to take the path of least resistance. Sometimes. There’s no reason to make your life more complicated than it needs to be. The same can be said about the NBA. At the same time, life gets complicated. Sometimes, you can’t make it any easier.
Mavericks Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
Talent comes in many forms, especially in the NBA. There’s a tremendous difference between being good at something and being one of the best at it. Let’s say you need major surgery. If you find out that your surgeon is one of the best in the world, that’s very reassuring. If you’re told that they’re simply good, it may be a little harder to sleep at night.
Pacers Could Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish?
The direction that the Indiana Pacers take ahead of the NBA trade deadline will be determined in the next few weeks. They have outperformed expectations thus far with a 15-15 record and currently sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They have been as many as four games above the .500 mark this season, so they are experiencing a bit of a valley after some early season peaks.
Top Landing Spots For Key Names In NBA Trade Rumors
The unofficial start of the NBA trade season is upon us. December 15th has been circled on the calendar for every front office around the league because that is the date a large portion of players signed in free agency is eligible to be traded. Teams are preparing to make deals, as we have already seen some rumors floating around about players who may be available.
