247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has found a new home. Anderson announced Sunday he is transferring to LSU after entering the transfer portal Dec. 12. Anderson was once committed to the Tigers before flipping to and signing with the UA. He is the second Crimson Tide player to transfer within the SEC (Tanner Bowles, Kentucky).
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season
Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
College football transfer portal rankings 2023: Travis Hunter leads 10 best available, before Signing Day 2022
There's a new top-ranked player in the college football transfer portal following the arrival of Jackson State star Travis Hunter this week, the top-ranked player in the 2022 class on 247Sports. The Georgia native's move caused a wave of national reaction following Deion Sanders' move to Colorado and Hunter's play this season as a dominant two-way player.
247Sports
USC RB Austin Jones uncertain if he will return for 2023 season
USC fourth-year junior running back Austin Jones said he is undecided if he will return to the Trojan program next season. “Not really sure yet,” Jones said. “Kind of trying to just weigh my options and just see kind of how it goes throughout.”. Jones transferred to USC...
Quotes: Everything Billy Napier said following Florida's 30-3 Vegas Bowl loss
LAS VEGAS — Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said following his team's 30-3 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Gators recorded just seven total yards of offense in the second and third quarters combined while allowing the Beavers to score on five of 10 drives.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Tennessee?
Arizona defeated Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure everybody knew just how strong of a win it was. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” Lloyd said. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
Arkansas loses another commitment
Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land key transfer at position of need
With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers committed. Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him...
Mario Cristobal taking steps to open up the Broward County pipeline
The trend cannot be ignored. Over the most recent decade of recruiting cycles, Broward County has produced as much elite football recruiting talent as any area—and Miami has struggled to keep a lot of that talent home. This is a trend UM coach Mario Cristobal is looking to change.
247Sports
