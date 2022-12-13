ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Linebacker de-commits from Huskers

It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina

Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announces transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has found a new home. Anderson announced Sunday he is transferring to LSU after entering the transfer portal Dec. 12. Anderson was once committed to the Tigers before flipping to and signing with the UA. He is the second Crimson Tide player to transfer within the SEC (Tanner Bowles, Kentucky).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers

The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season

Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

College football transfer portal rankings 2023: Travis Hunter leads 10 best available, before Signing Day 2022

There's a new top-ranked player in the college football transfer portal following the arrival of Jackson State star Travis Hunter this week, the top-ranked player in the 2022 class on 247Sports. The Georgia native's move caused a wave of national reaction following Deion Sanders' move to Colorado and Hunter's play this season as a dominant two-way player.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Tennessee?

Arizona defeated Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure everybody knew just how strong of a win it was. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” Lloyd said. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage

After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Arkansas loses another commitment

Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land key transfer at position of need

With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers committed. Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy