CoinDCX remits $5m to Indian government on 1% TDS compliance
In a blog post today, CoinDCX has announced the remittance of TDS 1% on cryptocurrency to the Indian government. According to the 2022-2023 financial budget, it became mandated for every citizen of India to pay a 1% Tax deduction at the source to the Ministry of Finance. In compliance with that, as of November 2022, CoinDCX announced that it remitted about $5 million on behalf of its users to the Finance Ministry.
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan
San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, which is a stablecoin pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest growing public blockchains, TRON, where users can obtain, hold, and trade the token.
Australia to unveil regulatory framework in 2023
Authorities in Australia have commenced plans to unveil a clear regulatory framework for licensing and regulating crypto service providers in 2023. This development was made known in a press statement issued through the office of the minister of financial services in the country. According to the statement, the government, through the regulations, seeks to deliver reforms capable of modernizing the financial system in Australia.
Amber Group completes $300 million funding
Popular Singapore-based crypto lender Amber Group has completed a $300 million series C funding. The firm announced the development in its Friday Twitter post. According to the announcement, the funding round was led by Fenbushi Capital US and participated by other crypto-native investors and family offices. According to Amber Group,...
BNB Chain launches practicum program
Popular distributed blockchain network, identified as BNB chain has launched its practicum program on Patika.dev. The protocol announced the development in its Thursday Twitter post. According to the announcement, the chain launched the educational program as a measure geared towards supporting and empowering the community of its developers. Notably, BNB...
Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta
British Virgin Islands, BVI, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. The Metropoly presale for the METRO token has started successfully, with seven stages sold out and only three remaining. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1. Metropoly has already managed to raise over $300,000 in its presale. The blockchain-based project aims to transform the real estate industry’s operations, bringing it into the digital age.
Cosmos-based Launchpad Eclipse Pad deploys on Sei
Cosmos-based Eclipse Pad has partnered with Sei, a layer-1 blockchain to aid more adoption by users. As revealed, Sei will leverage Eclipse Pad’s outreach to investors and users to popularize some of its projects. The announcement revealed that through Eclipse Pad, Sei will be able to launch, bootstrap its...
