In a blog post today, CoinDCX has announced the remittance of TDS 1% on cryptocurrency to the Indian government. According to the 2022-2023 financial budget, it became mandated for every citizen of India to pay a 1% Tax deduction at the source to the Ministry of Finance. In compliance with that, as of November 2022, CoinDCX announced that it remitted about $5 million on behalf of its users to the Finance Ministry.

1 DAY AGO