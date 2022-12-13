ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Vail Daily

Will immigration surge as asylum rule ends?

WASHINGTON — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March 2020,...
GEORGIA STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy