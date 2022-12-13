ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina

Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season

Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football transfer portal rankings 2023: Travis Hunter leads 10 best available, before Signing Day 2022

There's a new top-ranked player in the college football transfer portal following the arrival of Jackson State star Travis Hunter this week, the top-ranked player in the 2022 class on 247Sports. The Georgia native's move caused a wave of national reaction following Deion Sanders' move to Colorado and Hunter's play this season as a dominant two-way player.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas running back Bijan Robinson has played in his final game with the Longhorns. The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner has made the decision to forego his senior year of eligibility to officially enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson announced Monday morning during an interview session with the Texas media.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

BREAKING: Kansas State secures transfer Marques Sigle

For the second straight offseason a former North Dakota Bison is trading in his green and yellow for purple and white, as Marques Sigle announced his intent to transfer to K-State ahead of the 2023 season. A 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back who has three years to play two, Sigle's...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land key transfer at position of need

With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers committed. Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Elijah O'Neal, No. 2 JUCO edge, commits to ASU

Oroville (Calif.) Butte College star Elijah O'Neal, the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 2 edge in the 2023 junior college class, pledged to Arizona State through an Instagram post that marked Kenny Dillingham's sixth public scholarship commitment in a single day Sunday. In O'Neal's breakout 2022 season with the...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Colorado OL transfer Casey Roddick commits to Florida State

Colorado graduate transfer offensive lineman Casey Roddick committed to Florida State on Sunday evening. Roddick spent Friday-to-Sunday on an official visit with the Seminoles. Roddick, who is listed as 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds on Colorado's roster from last season, spoke with Noles247.com earlier on Sunday evening about the visit. He...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

