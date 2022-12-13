Read full article on original website
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season
Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
College football transfer portal rankings 2023: Travis Hunter leads 10 best available, before Signing Day 2022
There's a new top-ranked player in the college football transfer portal following the arrival of Jackson State star Travis Hunter this week, the top-ranked player in the 2022 class on 247Sports. The Georgia native's move caused a wave of national reaction following Deion Sanders' move to Colorado and Hunter's play this season as a dominant two-way player.
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has found a new home – and a familiar one. Earle announced Saturday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Earle will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth.
Grading the performance of LSU's cornerbacks in the 2022 season
I think the MVP of the secondary this season is Jarrick Bernard-Converse, the transfer from Oklahoma State. He performed the best out of anybody else at corner and was forced to do a bunch of things this season that he wasn’t used to when they switched him to safety for a couple of games due to injury.
USC RB Austin Jones uncertain if he will return for 2023 season
USC fourth-year junior running back Austin Jones said he is undecided if he will return to the Trojan program next season. “Not really sure yet,” Jones said. “Kind of trying to just weigh my options and just see kind of how it goes throughout.”. Jones transferred to USC...
Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for 2023 NFL Draft
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas running back Bijan Robinson has played in his final game with the Longhorns. The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner has made the decision to forego his senior year of eligibility to officially enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson announced Monday morning during an interview session with the Texas media.
BREAKING: Kansas State secures transfer Marques Sigle
For the second straight offseason a former North Dakota Bison is trading in his green and yellow for purple and white, as Marques Sigle announced his intent to transfer to K-State ahead of the 2023 season. A 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back who has three years to play two, Sigle's...
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land key transfer at position of need
With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers committed. Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him...
Instant Reaction Podcast: Miami earns a commitment from the best running back in South Florida
The Miami Hurricanes landed four-star American Heritage Plantation running back Mark Fletcher. Fletcher (6-1, 225) is the top running back prospect out of South Florida for the 2023 cycle. What type of player is UM landing and what does this addition mean for the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts?. Enjoy the...
Elijah O'Neal, No. 2 JUCO edge, commits to ASU
Oroville (Calif.) Butte College star Elijah O'Neal, the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 2 edge in the 2023 junior college class, pledged to Arizona State through an Instagram post that marked Kenny Dillingham's sixth public scholarship commitment in a single day Sunday. In O'Neal's breakout 2022 season with the...
Stanford OT transfer 'blown away' by first look at Auburn
Walter Rouse visited Auburn over the weekend.
Colorado OL transfer Casey Roddick commits to Florida State
Colorado graduate transfer offensive lineman Casey Roddick committed to Florida State on Sunday evening. Roddick spent Friday-to-Sunday on an official visit with the Seminoles. Roddick, who is listed as 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds on Colorado's roster from last season, spoke with Noles247.com earlier on Sunday evening about the visit. He...
NFL 'Noles Week 15 Results: Cook's role in biggest comeback victory ever, Sweat and Walker racking up sacks
Saints: Quarterback Jameis Winston was active, but did not play. Defensive back P.J. Williams was inactive. Falcons: Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is listed on their roster as reserve/retired. PITTSBURGH STEELERS 24, CAROLINA PANTHERS 16. Steelers: None. Panthers: Offensive tackle Cameron Erving played as a reserve. He saw four snaps on...
Khai Prean details successful LSU final visit weekend ahead of early signing period
LSU four-star athlete Khai Prean is coming off a final official visit to Baton Rouge that he called “icing on the cake” for him and a number of the committed.
