ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Florida aims to fix troubled insurance industry; Gov. DeSantis calls for COVID vaccine investigation

Homeowners in Florida have seen their premiums go up and up. Some have even been dumped by their insurer or had to wait for claims to be paid out. Meanwhile, insurance companies have been leaving the Sunshine State or going insolvent, leaving Florida’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corp., as the only option for some homeowners.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Here are 10 key issues Florida lawmakers addressed in an insurance overhaul

Florida lawmakers this week held a special session and passed a 105-page bill aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bill (SB 2-A) deals with numerous issues, including lawsuits, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. and critical reinsurance coverage. Here are 10 key issues that lawmakers addressed:
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida legislature passes a massive property insurance bill

Florida lawmakers have passed a massive property insurance bill — mostly along party lines as Republicans used their supermajority power in both the House and Senate to reject every amendment put forward by Democrats. Republicans and Democrats agreed the goal of passing property insurance legislation should be to drive...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy