KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Update:. KTVO has now learned the names of the two drivers involved in Tuesday afternoon's crash in Kirksville. Police said Israel Fernandez, 45, of Kirksville, was driving northbound on Baltimore Street. Glen Clark, 72, of Kirksville, was southbound on Baltimore. Officers said they believe he failed to yield while attempting to turn left onto Rosewood Drive, pulling into the path of Fernandez's vehicle.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO