Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
atsu.edu
ATSU-ASHS alumnus inducted into LMU Professional Hall of Fame
An A.T. Still University-Arizona School of Health Sciences (ATSU-ASHS) alumnus was inducted into the Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Professional Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. David Heath, DO, MS, ATC, DAT ’20, graduated from ATSU-ASHS’ Doctor of Athletic Training (DAT) program in 2020. He graduated from LMU in...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
ktvo.com
Afternoon crash in Kirksville sends 2 people to hospital
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Update:. KTVO has now learned the names of the two drivers involved in Tuesday afternoon's crash in Kirksville. Police said Israel Fernandez, 45, of Kirksville, was driving northbound on Baltimore Street. Glen Clark, 72, of Kirksville, was southbound on Baltimore. Officers said they believe he failed to yield while attempting to turn left onto Rosewood Drive, pulling into the path of Fernandez's vehicle.
ktvo.com
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
kchi.com
Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison
Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court. The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines. Those...
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kchi.com
Search Warrant Served At Local Business
Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
kttn.com
Trenton man returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man, 32-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth, was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Grimes was arrested on Friday and accused of a residency violation due to failure to notify a supervising officer and he was accused of failing to report as directed to the officer.
kttn.com
Chillicothe business closes during police investigation
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation. Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman’s missing dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion. It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.
khqa.com
More puppies dumped in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — There has been another litter of puppies dumped in Macon County, Mo., according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office. The puppies were found abandoned at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Macon on Saturday morning. A little later in the day, the sheriff's office posted...
kchi.com
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
northwestmoinfo.com
Putnam County Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Multiple arrest warrants landed a Unionville woman in jail Tuesday afternoon. According to the arrest report from Troop B of the Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Unionville resident Rosemary Melsa was arrested at 4:27 P.M. Tuesday on three Putnam County warrants for insufficient funds on a check, failing to register a motor vehicle, and failing to maintain financial responsibility. She was also given a new citation for a seat belt violation.
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has trial scheduled to begin on May 23, 2023
A jury trial has been rescheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. The trial for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall is set to be in Livingston County from May 23rd through 25th. A pre-trial...
KYTV
Troopers investigate deadly crash on U.S. 60 near Mountain Grove, Mo., involving a pedestrian
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Mountain Grove. Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say Rebecca Thompson, 63, died in the crash when she was struck by a semi while in the roadway.
