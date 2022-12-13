ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
MISSOURI STATE
atsu.edu

ATSU-ASHS alumnus inducted into LMU Professional Hall of Fame

An A.T. Still University-Arizona School of Health Sciences (ATSU-ASHS) alumnus was inducted into the Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Professional Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. David Heath, DO, MS, ATC, DAT ’20, graduated from ATSU-ASHS’ Doctor of Athletic Training (DAT) program in 2020. He graduated from LMU in...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
LEBANON, MO
ktvo.com

Afternoon crash in Kirksville sends 2 people to hospital

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Update:. KTVO has now learned the names of the two drivers involved in Tuesday afternoon's crash in Kirksville. Police said Israel Fernandez, 45, of Kirksville, was driving northbound on Baltimore Street. Glen Clark, 72, of Kirksville, was southbound on Baltimore. Officers said they believe he failed to yield while attempting to turn left onto Rosewood Drive, pulling into the path of Fernandez's vehicle.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash

EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison

Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court. The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines. Those...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Three injured in Marion County accident

MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MARION COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Search Warrant Served At Local Business

Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man, 32-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth, was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Grimes was arrested on Friday and accused of a residency violation due to failure to notify a supervising officer and he was accused of failing to report as directed to the officer.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe business closes during police investigation

The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation. Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
khqa.com

More puppies dumped in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — There has been another litter of puppies dumped in Macon County, Mo., according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office. The puppies were found abandoned at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Macon on Saturday morning. A little later in the day, the sheriff's office posted...
kchi.com

Two Bookings At Area Jails

Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Putnam County Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants

Multiple arrest warrants landed a Unionville woman in jail Tuesday afternoon. According to the arrest report from Troop B of the Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Unionville resident Rosemary Melsa was arrested at 4:27 P.M. Tuesday on three Putnam County warrants for insufficient funds on a check, failing to register a motor vehicle, and failing to maintain financial responsibility. She was also given a new citation for a seat belt violation.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO

