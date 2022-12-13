ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
jerseysbest.com

Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year

New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Gregory Vellner

$24 Million Water Plant Opens

YARDLEY, Pa. -- A recent open-house in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pa., didn’t center on an elite $24 million home, first-rate trade center or exclusive restaurant, but a place with five large storage tanks handling six million gallons of water daily with an ultraviolet light disinfection system.
YARDLEY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home

This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Roadway construction, traffic shift next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that roadway construction will continue next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County under a project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway. Motorists are advised of the following...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to Three of Pennsylvania’s Safest-Driving ‘Cities’

A new report ranks three towns in Delaware County among the safest-driving “cities” in Pennsylvania, writes Adam Johnson for QuoteWizard. The report ranks “cities” based on overall driver quality. To determine the rankings, the site compiled more than 100,000 data points from users across Pennsylvania. Each place was then compared on their overall incidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations throughout the last year.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ

Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
BORDENTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy