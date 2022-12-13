Read full article on original website
jerseysbest.com
Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year
New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Renovated Contemporary Home in the Woods of Quakertown
A unique contemporary home in Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, flaunting modern decor in a woodsy environment. Villa Terra is a newly renovated 14-acre estate along the banks of the Cooks Creek in Bucks County. . . Originally built over 82 years ago, this unique house features...
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
$24 Million Water Plant Opens
YARDLEY, Pa. -- A recent open-house in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pa., didn’t center on an elite $24 million home, first-rate trade center or exclusive restaurant, but a place with five large storage tanks handling six million gallons of water daily with an ultraviolet light disinfection system.
Henderson Group: Chadds Ford Road Loop Will Ease Congestion
The Henderson Group is working on a road loop at Routes 202 and 1 to accommodate traffic for a 55+ luxury apartment complex and ease congestion in Chadds Ford, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
Founder, Owner of New Britain Engineering Consultant Firm Remembered for Contributions to His Community
A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his constant work in aiding his community through several organizations. Staff writers for The Intelligencer wrote about the man’s contributions to the community. Robert “Bob” D. Gilmore, a Doylestown resident, passed away on Dec. 8 at Doylestown Hospital, one of several...
Proposed exemption for Cobbs Creek Golf Course delayed in City Council, amid pushback
A West Philadelphia golf course may need to wait a few weeks longer to find out whether it’s exempt from protections meant to prevent erosion. City Council did not vote on a controversial zoning overlay for the Cobbs Creek Golf Course Thursday as originally planned, after the city’s Planning Commission requested additional time to review it.
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
These Bucks County Liquor Stores Had the Best Sales in the Entire State This Year
These local liquor stores made the list for having the best sales in the state.Photo byiStock. Several Bucks County liquor stores recently made the list for having the best sales in the entire state over the past year. Paul Vigna wrote about the list at PennLive Patriot News.
mainlinetoday.com
A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home
This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
billypenn.com
Festival Pier breaks ground: What to expect at the huge new development coming to the Philly waterfront
Decades in the works, the redevelopment of Festival Pier began in earnest Wednesday with a groundbreaking, kicking off a new stage of growth for the central Philadelphia waterfront. The project will convert the Delaware River spot most recently known for hosting concerts — including the early editions of the annual...
buckscountyherald.com
Roadway construction, traffic shift next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that roadway construction will continue next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County under a project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway. Motorists are advised of the following...
Civil War Site and Catholic School Added to the Local Register
The Philadelphia Historical Commission held its final meeting of 2022 on December 9. The former St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Parochial School and its adjoining parking lot that covers a long-demolished Civil War hospital were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The handsome, three-story brick school building at...
Delco Home to Three of Pennsylvania’s Safest-Driving ‘Cities’
A new report ranks three towns in Delaware County among the safest-driving “cities” in Pennsylvania, writes Adam Johnson for QuoteWizard. The report ranks “cities” based on overall driver quality. To determine the rankings, the site compiled more than 100,000 data points from users across Pennsylvania. Each place was then compared on their overall incidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations throughout the last year.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
NYT: The Best and Worst Montgomery County Communities for Climate Change
A crowd gathers to watch a 2011 flood in Colllegeville.Photo byMontgomery County Planning Commission. A New York Times story by Nadja Popovich, Mira Rojanasakul,and Brad Plumer reveals the impact that U.S. households have on climate change.
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
Malvern-Based Developer Shares Ideas for Former K-Mart Lot in Phoenixville
Site of former K-Mart in Phoenixville.Photo byHolly Herman, Patch. A Malvern-based developer wants to construct Tommy’s Car Wash and Starbucks at the former K-Mart lot in Phoenixville, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch.
Don’t bring the kids - Pocono resort will be an adults-only attraction starting on Sunday
As of Sunday, Dec. 18, a resort in Mount Pocono will be for adults only. Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, has announced that all guests on the entire property must be at least 21 years of age as of Dec. 18.
See Who’s Got the Wealthiest Zip Codes in Delaware County, and Why
Villanova had the wealthiest zip code among Delaware County communities in the Philadelphia region, according to a report by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal reviewed 2017 income and population statistics to come up with its list of the 50 wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia region. Villanova ranked third on the list of 50.
