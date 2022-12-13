With only days to go, industry groups and patient advocates are lobbying Congress to include diagnostics reform in the upcoming FY 2023 budget bill. The medical device industry group AdvaMed, the Pew Charitable Trusts and seven other medicine-related groups wrote to the chairs and ranking members of the Senate Health, Energy, Labor and Pensions (HELP) and the House Energy and Commerce (E&C) committees on 12 December, advocating the inclusion of the Verifying Accurate Leading-edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act in the upcoming budget bill. If passed, it would allow the FDA to regulate laboratory-developed tests (LDT) currently overseen under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification.

