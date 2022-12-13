Read full article on original website
EMA recommendation paper: Safety, data integrity key to decentralized trial conduct
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), European Commission (EC), and Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) recently acknowledged the growing role of decentralized elements in the conduct of clinical trials and offered recommendations for their use, with a focus on ensuring trial participant safety and data integrity. Clinical trials of medicine products...
Euro Roundup: European Commission moves to simplify EMA fee legislation
The European Commission is planning to update and simplify the legislation on fees charged to drug and medical device companies, aiming to ensure that fees better reflect the underlying costs of the work done and coordinated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In 2019, the Commission ran a consultation on...
AdvaMed, ACLA working on 11th hour bid for diagnostics reform in FY23 budget
With only days to go, industry groups and patient advocates are lobbying Congress to include diagnostics reform in the upcoming FY 2023 budget bill. The medical device industry group AdvaMed, the Pew Charitable Trusts and seven other medicine-related groups wrote to the chairs and ranking members of the Senate Health, Energy, Labor and Pensions (HELP) and the House Energy and Commerce (E&C) committees on 12 December, advocating the inclusion of the Verifying Accurate Leading-edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act in the upcoming budget bill. If passed, it would allow the FDA to regulate laboratory-developed tests (LDT) currently overseen under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification.
Study: Most new antibiotics approved by FDA based on non-inferiority trials with surrogate outcomes
All new antibiotics approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used surrogate outcome measures, and about half had pivotal trials with a non-inferiority design, according to recent research published in BMJ Medicine. Mayookha Mitra-Majumdar, MPH, of the Program On Regulation, Therapeutics, And Law (PORTAL) in the Division of...
