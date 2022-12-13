ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefabricator.com

Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia

Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
TROY, VA
Tire Review

Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations

Tire Discounters is joining forces with Leete Tire and Auto, which now marks the company’s seventh acquisition in the state of Virginia. Leete Tire and Auto operates six retail outlets in Richmond (4), Petersburg (1) and Emporia (1). Leete Tire and Auto is one of the longest-standing tire and...
VIRGINIA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

$1.4 Billion Mixed-use Development in Petersburg, Va to Be Anchored by Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia

The Cordish Companies unveiled details yesterday for a $1.4 billion transformative mixed-use development in Petersburg, VA. Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will set a new standard for development in the Commonwealth, creating a world-class entertainment destination and mixed-use project with gaming that will generate billions of dollars in economic benefits and spinoff development, create thousands of new jobs and benefits to the local community, and become a major new tourist destination for the City. Located at the intersection of Wagner Road and Interstate I-95, the Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will offer easy access on and off the east coast's major north-south interstate.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield leaders plan tax relief, investments with budget surplus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center along Hull Street Road, County Administrator Joe Casey delivered this year’s State of the County address. During the address on Wednesday, Casey talked about the business and economic opportunities happening in Chesterfield and what’s in the works for...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Axios

Richmond police plan traffic ticket blitz

Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws. What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week. Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior. And a recent string...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy