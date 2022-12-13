Read full article on original website
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
thefabricator.com
Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia
Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations
Tire Discounters is joining forces with Leete Tire and Auto, which now marks the company’s seventh acquisition in the state of Virginia. Leete Tire and Auto operates six retail outlets in Richmond (4), Petersburg (1) and Emporia (1). Leete Tire and Auto is one of the longest-standing tire and...
hotelnewsresource.com
$1.4 Billion Mixed-use Development in Petersburg, Va to Be Anchored by Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia
The Cordish Companies unveiled details yesterday for a $1.4 billion transformative mixed-use development in Petersburg, VA. Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will set a new standard for development in the Commonwealth, creating a world-class entertainment destination and mixed-use project with gaming that will generate billions of dollars in economic benefits and spinoff development, create thousands of new jobs and benefits to the local community, and become a major new tourist destination for the City. Located at the intersection of Wagner Road and Interstate I-95, the Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will offer easy access on and off the east coast's major north-south interstate.
NBC12
Chesterfield leaders plan tax relief, investments with budget surplus
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center along Hull Street Road, County Administrator Joe Casey delivered this year’s State of the County address. During the address on Wednesday, Casey talked about the business and economic opportunities happening in Chesterfield and what’s in the works for...
State leader confident in Petersburg’s $1.4 billion casino plan
If built, the casino and resort would create up to ten thousand jobs over a few years, but the General Assembly still has to grant Petersburg a gaming license after Richmond voters said no to a casino last year.
Family-Run Pie Company Goes National: Selling at QVC, Sam’s Club, and More
Based in Richmond, Virginia, pie-making company Joyebells has taken over shelves nationwide and is sold through West Chester’s QVC, as well as Sam’s Club and Food Lion, reports CBS 6 Richmond. Three years ago, Joye B. Moore started selling a few pies a week to a local restaurant...
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
‘If not us then who?’: Contractor in A.P. Hill statue removal tells his story
A statue of confederate general A.P. Hill was removed on Monday, Dec. 12, after standing for over 130 years. 8News spoke with the man who oversaw the removal of the statue -- and several others in Richmond over the last couple of years.
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin's seat
2 Virginia Democrats, Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, join the race for late Rep. McEachin's seat
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Sources: Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who's sharing info
After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.
Richmond to give one-time property tax rebates
Many property owners in Richmond will see their tax bills rise next year, but they should receive rebate checks in February.
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
Richmond police plan traffic ticket blitz
Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws. What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week. Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior. And a recent string...
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Chesterfield Police looking for ABC larceny suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person they say is involved in several larceny incidents.
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
