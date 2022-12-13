ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Palm Beach County Schools administrator claims a tweet about Republican policies cost her a job

A School District of Palm Beach County administrator claims she lost her job for speaking out about Republican education policies on Twitter. Diana Fedderman, a career educator and Former Assistant Superintendent in the Division of Teaching and Learning, is suing the school district for what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.
tamaractalk.com

Marlon Bolton Selected Vice Mayor of Tamarac

Commissioner Marlon Bolton was selected as the new vice mayor of Tamarac. Bolton, vice mayor from 2019 to 2020, pulled the records from the prior years to show that the districts don’t always alternate in the title selection. He then nominated himself at the Dec. 14 commission meeting. “With...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library

BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Plantation community left with leaky roofs after HOA, contractor dispute

FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny weekday afternoon Waseem Khawaja stood with CBS4's Joe Gorchow as the pair looked over the lake at Wimbledon at Jacaranda. The smile on Khawaja's face quickly faded as the two entered his condo."It's frustrating and sad to come home and look at the leaks all over the place," said Khawaja. The ceiling shows water damage in every room. He points to the worst of it in the living room. Khawaja says water seeps into the home through an unfinished roof covered by a blue tarp. "Home is where you come and...
PLANTATION, FL
calleochonews.com

A Miami-Dade School evacuated over a possible bomb threat

The charter school evacuated by Miami-Dade police after an anonymous call alerted them about a threat. On Thursday, December 8, a school in South Miami had to be evacuated after an anonymous source dropped in a bomb threat. The school evacuated after a threat call. According to the South Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
BOCA RATON, FL

