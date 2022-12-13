Read full article on original website
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County Schools administrator claims a tweet about Republican policies cost her a job
A School District of Palm Beach County administrator claims she lost her job for speaking out about Republican education policies on Twitter. Diana Fedderman, a career educator and Former Assistant Superintendent in the Division of Teaching and Learning, is suing the school district for what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.
Broward New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
tamaractalk.com
Marlon Bolton Selected Vice Mayor of Tamarac
Commissioner Marlon Bolton was selected as the new vice mayor of Tamarac. Bolton, vice mayor from 2019 to 2020, pulled the records from the prior years to show that the districts don’t always alternate in the title selection. He then nominated himself at the Dec. 14 commission meeting. “With...
Parents 'cautiously optimistic' over new proposed student rezoning map
An update on the Palm Beach County high school student boundary changes that are shaking up thousands of families.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
DeSantis signs 2023 toll relief program into law
Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials are expected to speak at the District 4 FDOT office.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints longtime government lawyer Christopher Green to Miami-Dade County Court
He’s worked as a public defender, state prosecutor and for a private law firm. Now he’ll rule over a courtroom. Gov. Ron DeSantis is rewarding Miami Assistant State Attorney Christopher Green for his nearly three decades as a government lawyer with a judgeship. On Tuesday, DeSantis’ office announced...
cw34.com
Former chief sues city of Riviera Beach, city manager over public records
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nathan Osgood, the former police chief of Riviera Beach is suing the city and city manager Jonathan Evans. The lawsuit claims the city and Evans violated public record laws. According to the lawsuit, Osgood claims Evans and the city refused to provide specific records...
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after several fights; 1 person arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside about outside the campus, capture individuals, who appear to be students, fighting. Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived to Miami Central High...
tamaractalk.com
“Our City is Screwed” Says Mayor After Bolton Forces City to Hire New Attorney, City Manager
“Our city is screwed,” said Mayor Michelle Gomez after the vote that fired City Attorney John Herin and reinstated Hans Ottinot in his place. The motion, proposed by newly appointed Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton, was supported by freshly elected commissioners Morey Wright and Kicia Daniel, giving Bolton the three votes he needed to pass it.
thewestsidegazette.com
Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library
BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
Plantation community left with leaky roofs after HOA, contractor dispute
FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny weekday afternoon Waseem Khawaja stood with CBS4's Joe Gorchow as the pair looked over the lake at Wimbledon at Jacaranda. The smile on Khawaja's face quickly faded as the two entered his condo."It's frustrating and sad to come home and look at the leaks all over the place," said Khawaja. The ceiling shows water damage in every room. He points to the worst of it in the living room. Khawaja says water seeps into the home through an unfinished roof covered by a blue tarp. "Home is where you come and...
calleochonews.com
A Miami-Dade School evacuated over a possible bomb threat
The charter school evacuated by Miami-Dade police after an anonymous call alerted them about a threat. On Thursday, December 8, a school in South Miami had to be evacuated after an anonymous source dropped in a bomb threat. The school evacuated after a threat call. According to the South Miami...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
fox13news.com
South Florida teen found safe following Missing Child Alert
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide Missing Child Alert on Friday has been safely located. No additional details have been reported.
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds
A Palm Beach County man is headed to prison after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining more than $800,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
iheart.com
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
Best ongoing Christmas events in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here's a list of ongoing merrymaking opportunities that will keep you in the holiday spirit:. Holiday dining:Best restaurants for...
