Related
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a drug administered to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
FDA Says Certain Naloxone Products May Be Safe, Effective for Over-the-Counter Use
The move could increase accessibility of the drug, and combat the opioid overdose crisis.
CNBC
FDA authorizes Covid omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months old
Children as young as 6 months old can now receive the updated Covid vaccines that target the omicron variant. The FDA's decision to authorize the shots for the youngest kids comes as Covid infections and hospitalizations are increasing nationally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots...
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Popculture
Liquer Recall Issued
Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
CBS News
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states, including Maryland, after reported illnesses
(CNN) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states, including Maryland, not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials...
ABC News
Chocolate Advent calendars voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concerns
The joy of popping open a small cardboard square to reveal and enjoy festive chocolate was cut short at day 10 of the Christmas countdown on one confectioner's Advent calendar this year. Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella...
Recall alert: Lidl US recalls Advent calendars over salmonella risk
ARLINGTON, Va. — An Advent calendar containing chocolate has been voluntarily recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. In a news release on Tuesday, the FDA said that Lidl US recalled its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar, described as a “premium chocolate...
Clayton News Daily
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
CNBC
FDA pulls Covid antibody treatment because it's not effective against dominant omicron variants
The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
raps.org
EMA recommendation paper: Safety, data integrity key to decentralized trial conduct
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), European Commission (EC), and Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) recently acknowledged the growing role of decentralized elements in the conduct of clinical trials and offered recommendations for their use, with a focus on ensuring trial participant safety and data integrity. Clinical trials of medicine products...
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
AG Moody, others warn of 'frightening' new trends of fentanyl distribution
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing to warn Floridians about an unprecedented increase in the number of counterfeit pills flooding the market containing deadly amounts of fentanyl. On Thursday, she pointed to a recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration public safety alert reported on by...
raps.org
AdvaMed, ACLA working on 11th hour bid for diagnostics reform in FY23 budget
With only days to go, industry groups and patient advocates are lobbying Congress to include diagnostics reform in the upcoming FY 2023 budget bill. The medical device industry group AdvaMed, the Pew Charitable Trusts and seven other medicine-related groups wrote to the chairs and ranking members of the Senate Health, Energy, Labor and Pensions (HELP) and the House Energy and Commerce (E&C) committees on 12 December, advocating the inclusion of the Verifying Accurate Leading-edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act in the upcoming budget bill. If passed, it would allow the FDA to regulate laboratory-developed tests (LDT) currently overseen under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification.
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization of updated Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
