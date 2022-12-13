ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments

A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD investigating fatal shooting at The Point Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at The Point Apartments at 3100 SW 35th Place at about 1:20 p.m. today. The victim was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries. The suspect remained at the scene and is being questioned. The suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting arose from a neighborhood dispute.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD arrests gunman in shooting

A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
STARKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Human remains found in Gilchrist County

BELL — Agents with FDLE and deputies with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Monday (Dec. 5) in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have not been identified. Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspected car burglar. Officers released a video of a man they say broke into numerous cars recently. He stole credit cards from many of the vehicles and used them the same morning at stores.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Residents react to GPD’s report cards to reduce car burglaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many residents are upset about bright orange vehicle safety report cards left on cars and trucks throughout the city by Gainesville police. The cards are meant to encourage drivers to lock their doors and avoid leaving valuables in their cars during the holiday season. Gainesville PIO David...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy