31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Op-Ed: Does the Punishment Fit the Crime?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Lake County police departments host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event to give children holiday presents
Police departments throughout Lake County are hosting their annual “Shop with a Cop” this month to provide children with clothing and toys during the holiday season. Shop with a Cop is an event where less fortunate children shop with police officers for the holidays. The event is made...
WSPY NEWS
“Up in Smoke,” Oswego Village Board selects cannabis retail store
Two companies, pitting Southern California against Illinois, all for a piece of the retail cannabis market pushed the Oswego Village Board for a decision Tuesday. One would be selected for two different Route 30 locations because of Illinois law that requires the two stores to be 1,500 feet apart, falling short by 300 feet.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
WAND TV
More than $37M in funding released for five innovation hubs
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the release of $37.3 million to launch facilities for five hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The IIN was started to accelerate job creation and economic growth through education, research, and discovery. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program, with state investments matched dollar for dollar through university, private, and philanthropic funding sources.
sequoitmedia.com
Coming soon to a lake near you
Like many midwest towns, Antioch Ill. is surrounded by forests and lakes which house a clutter of wildlife and are put at risk by invasive species. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, an invasive species is one that is not native to a particular area and that does or likely will cause damage to the environment. The invasive species in Illinois jeopardize native species to the point of extinction, therefore as Illinoians, it is our collective responsibility to protect the native wildlife of Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
Illinois’ Circle K gas stations to offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day. The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total. You can […]
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
kenosha.com
A two-horse open sleigh on Kenosha’s Christmas Lane?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Steve and Debbie Hartfield have lived on Christmas Lane since the City of Kenosha officially renamed 68th Street...
Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Gregg Thompson has a backyard that will make golfers green with envy
D'Amato has covered golf in Wisconsin since 1980 and is a multiple award winner in the GWAA writing contest. He was inducted into the WSGA Hall of Fame in 2017 and joined Wisconsin.Golf in 2018 after a distinguished career at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He is a three-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year.
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
wlip.com
Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”
(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
rockrivercurrent.com
Pawn shops in Rockford, across Illinois raise issue with proposed interest rate caps
ROCKFORD — Pawn shop owners here are pushing back against a proposed state law they say unfairly lumps them together with predatory lenders. The proposal would expand the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in March 2021, to apply the same interest rate caps to pawn brokers. That means pawn shops, like other lenders, could not charge more than 36% annual percentage rate.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
First 'guaranteed income' payments going out in Cook County
Under the $42 million dollars initiative, more than 3,200 residents will each get $500 a month for the next two years. WBBM Newsradio’s Rob Hart reports.
WSPY NEWS
Two cannabis retail stores; one decision await in Oswego
For the first time in Oswego and Kendall County history, a retail marijuana store will be opened. However, which one is the decision awaiting the Oswego Village Board at its meeting Tuesday night. Cloud Nine has three facilities in Illinois with three more planned, while Catalyst Cannabis has only one...
