ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

“Up in Smoke,” Oswego Village Board selects cannabis retail store

Two companies, pitting Southern California against Illinois, all for a piece of the retail cannabis market pushed the Oswego Village Board for a decision Tuesday. One would be selected for two different Route 30 locations because of Illinois law that requires the two stores to be 1,500 feet apart, falling short by 300 feet.
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

More than $37M in funding released for five innovation hubs

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the release of $37.3 million to launch facilities for five hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The IIN was started to accelerate job creation and economic growth through education, research, and discovery. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program, with state investments matched dollar for dollar through university, private, and philanthropic funding sources.
sequoitmedia.com

Coming soon to a lake near you

Like many midwest towns, Antioch Ill. is surrounded by forests and lakes which house a clutter of wildlife and are put at risk by invasive species. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, an invasive species is one that is not native to a particular area and that does or likely will cause damage to the environment. The invasive species in Illinois jeopardize native species to the point of extinction, therefore as Illinoians, it is our collective responsibility to protect the native wildlife of Illinois.
ANTIOCH, IL
kenosha.com

A two-horse open sleigh on Kenosha’s Christmas Lane?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Steve and Debbie Hartfield have lived on Christmas Lane since the City of Kenosha officially renamed 68th Street...
KENOSHA, WI
The Associated Press

Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
ROCKFORD, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”

(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
GURNEE, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Pawn shops in Rockford, across Illinois raise issue with proposed interest rate caps

ROCKFORD — Pawn shop owners here are pushing back against a proposed state law they say unfairly lumps them together with predatory lenders. The proposal would expand the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in March 2021, to apply the same interest rate caps to pawn brokers. That means pawn shops, like other lenders, could not charge more than 36% annual percentage rate.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
ROUND LAKE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two cannabis retail stores; one decision await in Oswego

For the first time in Oswego and Kendall County history, a retail marijuana store will be opened. However, which one is the decision awaiting the Oswego Village Board at its meeting Tuesday night. Cloud Nine has three facilities in Illinois with three more planned, while Catalyst Cannabis has only one...
OSWEGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy