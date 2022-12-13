ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raton, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Wanda “Deanie” Swanson

( October 17, 1951 – December 13, 2022 ) Wanda Leedean “Deanie” (Weese) Swanson, age 71, died Tuesday, December 13, 20022 at her home in Clayton, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Rev. Kenneth W. Tidmore, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Grenville Cemetery in Grenville, New Mexico by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico.
CLAYTON, NM
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

The most common targets for catalytic converter theft

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?

COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire

One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
ARVADA, CO
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Experiences On A Relaxing Weekend Train Trip From Denver To Moab

Travel can be invigorating and exhausting at the same time. I am sometimes frustrated by the go-go-goness of our self-inflicted hectic travel schedules. We travel to see and experience new places, but also to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect. Every year I try to schedule one or two trips that are simply about leaning into me — a little self-care. These wellness retreats come in different wrappers — some involve being ensconced in a luxurious spa, and others, like my recent trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, are self-created.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Endangered 15-year-old missing from Anschutz Medical Campus

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video released in man's beating during traffic stop

Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy