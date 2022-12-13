Read full article on original website
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Wanda “Deanie” Swanson
( October 17, 1951 – December 13, 2022 ) Wanda Leedean “Deanie” (Weese) Swanson, age 71, died Tuesday, December 13, 20022 at her home in Clayton, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Rev. Kenneth W. Tidmore, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Grenville Cemetery in Grenville, New Mexico by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico.
9News
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
KDVR.com
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?
COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections after strep A deaths
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
Denver woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run crash
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike.
KDVR.com
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire
One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Experiences On A Relaxing Weekend Train Trip From Denver To Moab
Travel can be invigorating and exhausting at the same time. I am sometimes frustrated by the go-go-goness of our self-inflicted hectic travel schedules. We travel to see and experience new places, but also to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect. Every year I try to schedule one or two trips that are simply about leaning into me — a little self-care. These wellness retreats come in different wrappers — some involve being ensconced in a luxurious spa, and others, like my recent trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, are self-created.
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
rockydailynews.com
Endangered 15-year-old missing from Anschutz Medical Campus
DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
KDVR.com
Video released in man's beating during traffic stop
Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
