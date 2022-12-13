WARSAW – Nothing has been decided about the proposed long-term revamping of U.S. 30 into a limited-access freeway, but there seems to be a lot of momentum in that direction. While it could still be at least two decades from coming together – if ever – officials in Warsaw want to have a hand in choosing the aesthetic style of the overpasses and interchanges and have been advised by the Indiana Department of Transportation to begin considering those issues.

