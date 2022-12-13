Read full article on original website
Deadline looms as three file for Leesburg Town Council
WARSAW – Three people have filed to fill the vacancy left on Leesburg Town Council after Doug Jones recently resigned. Those include Mitchell “Mitch” Rader, Darrin Lincoln, and Amanda Brookins-Bibler. The deadline to file for the Republican caucus is Saturday. Kosciusko County Republican Party chairman Mike Ragan...
Consultant to look at aesthetics of future U.S. 30 interchanges, overpasses
WARSAW – Nothing has been decided about the proposed long-term revamping of U.S. 30 into a limited-access freeway, but there seems to be a lot of momentum in that direction. While it could still be at least two decades from coming together – if ever – officials in Warsaw want to have a hand in choosing the aesthetic style of the overpasses and interchanges and have been advised by the Indiana Department of Transportation to begin considering those issues.
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
Owls Nest will distribute 150 meals On Christmas eve
NORTH WEBSTER — Sleepy Owl Supper Club will host a free dinner on Christmas eve at the nearby Owl’s Nest. The meals are being provided on behalf of Ruoff mortgage, the Grossnickle family, and the Owl’s Nest. Organizers plan to provide up to 150 meals beginning at...
