High School Sports Results Friday December 16
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 23 points and 9 rebounds with Ellie Voth adding 16) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points)
NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
Update: Closures and cancellations for St. Cloud-area schools on Thursday due to weather
Catholic Community Schools, Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools, Sartell-St. Stephen Independent School District, and St. Cloud Area Public Schools will be closed Dec. 15, 2022. This is a change from their initial two hour late start plan. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns and Benton Counties for this evening into tomorrow evening. Up to six inches is forecasted. ...
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
