An expensive fight over health worker pay in two Southern California cities appears to have ended in a draw, with each side claiming a victory and a loss. Inglewood residents were poised to approve a ballot measure that would boost the minimum wage to $25 at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics. The latest vote count showed Measure HC leading 54% to 46%, according to Los Angeles County election officials. In Duarte, roughly 35 miles away, voters were on track to decisively reject a similar proposal, Measure J, 63% to 37%.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO