Read full article on original website
Related
Permitting Revamp and Pot Banking Left Out of Must-pass Defense Bill
The agreement on a must-pass defense bill congressional lawmakers revealed late Tuesday will likely mean a sizable and costly increase in the administrative workload for states and local governments. Though it has nothing to do with the nation’s military, included are new requirements on how states and localities share financial information with the public.
Federal Watchdog Calls for National Online Sales Tax Standards
The federal government’s main watchdog agency is urging Congress to create nationwide standards for taxing the sale of goods, saying a U.S. Supreme Court ruling has led to a “complex patchwork” of state and local regulations that are burdensome and unfair to some businesses. There’s at least...
Municipal Water Leaders Want More Federal Help for Poor Customers
In the wake of a drinking water crisis in Mississippi earlier this year, several municipal water utility leaders called on Congress Wednesday to take a greater role in helping low-income residents pay for their water bills. The assistance would be similar to how the federal government helps poor people with...
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
New State and Local Government Financial Reporting Requirements Headed to Biden’s Desk
The U.S. Senate on Thursday sent legislation to President Biden’s desk that includes new financial reporting requirements for states and local governments that critics say will be difficult and expensive for them to comply with. Government organizations, including the National League of Cities, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the...
How the Infrastructure Act Aims to Take On Digital Discrimination
As part of what could end up being a groundbreaking effort in the Biden administration’s infrastructure act to address the nation’s digital divide, an equity task force created by the Federal Communications Commission is recommending that state and local governments take a number of actions to address disparities in broadband service affecting minorities and lower-income people.
A Governor Imposes a TikTok Ban for State Government
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday banning TikTok from state devices, citing concerns about the Chinese-owned app’s data-collection practices. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said in a statement. TikTok, an app used...
The Outlook for State Budgets Heading into 2023
With a few major exceptions, state officials expect their budgets to be in strong positions for the coming year. The robust projections come even as worries linger about the health of the nation’s economy overall. “The economy has proved much more resilient than anybody expected,” said Shelby Kerns, the...
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Child Care is Broken. Here’s How Governments are Trying to Fix it
You're reading Route Fifty's Public Finance Update. To get the latest on state and local budgets, taxes and other financial matters, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox twice each month. You can find a full archive of these newsletters here. Public Finance Update - Dec....
Housing Advocates Worry About Civil Rights Protections in Texas Disaster Standoff
Civil rights and housing advocates are worried about the Biden administration’s willingness to enforce civil rights laws, because of how the Department of Housing and Urban Development has handled a dispute with Texas over billions of dollars in disaster recovery money. The heart of the dispute is the way...
A Governor Declares Dec. 23 a Holiday for State Employees
Maryland state employees will get Friday, Dec. 23 off after outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan declared the date a holiday this year. State offices will be closed on the 23rd, the day before Christmas Eve, which falls on a Saturday this year, and the day will be treated like any other state holiday, Hogan said in an announcement on Friday.
Number of Women Elected to State Legislature Seats Hits New Record
More women are expected to serve in state legislatures next year than ever before, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. Based on this fall’s election results, at least 2,376 women will serve in state legislatures, surpassing 2022’s record of 2,307, a new report found. That...
Government Officials Optimistic About US Semiconductor Industry
Headlining a panel at the Aspen Institute’s Security Forum, Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, confirmed that through key legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. is strengthening its global technological leadership––a position that the U.S. hasn’t always held.
Fight Over Health Care Minimum Wage Yields a Split Decision in Southern California
An expensive fight over health worker pay in two Southern California cities appears to have ended in a draw, with each side claiming a victory and a loss. Inglewood residents were poised to approve a ballot measure that would boost the minimum wage to $25 at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics. The latest vote count showed Measure HC leading 54% to 46%, according to Los Angeles County election officials. In Duarte, roughly 35 miles away, voters were on track to decisively reject a similar proposal, Measure J, 63% to 37%.
‘Right Leader for This Time’: League of Cities Gets a New President
From her time as a local official in Tacoma, Washington, Mayor Victoria Woodards, the new president of the National League of Cities, is no stranger to many of the most urgent issues city governments across the U.S. are dealing with these days. With Tacoma’s pressured real estate market, levels of...
New National Broadband Map Offers Granular Look at Service and Gaps
The Federal Communications Commission on Friday released an initial draft of a national map showing in greater detail than ever before what locations in the country have broadband service. The move is a major step toward making sure roughly $42 billion to increase high-speed internet service that was included in...
Nonprofit Cites ‘Inaccuracies’ in New Broadband Maps
Just days after the Federal Communications Commission released an initial draft of a national map showing the availability of broadband internet, some groups are criticizing what they see as the map’s shortcomings. A letter from open internet nonprofit Public Knowledge dated Nov. 22 called for various improvements to the...
A New Model for Conserving Wildlife Migrations on Private Lands
America’s wildlife is a national treasure. From mule deer to monarchs, the natural world supports human life, fosters a deep sense of connection to nature’s bounty and serves as the backbone of our $454 billion outdoor recreation economy—boosting tourism, generating gear purchases and supporting local jobs. Without wild creatures and their habitats, America would lose a profound part of its identity.
The States Leading on Energy Efficiency Policy
For the second year in a row, California leads the country in energy efficiency policies and programs, according to a new report. The Golden State is far from alone in its major efforts to cut emissions and reduce greenhouse gases, but many states are falling behind, and all can do more in these areas to advance equity initiatives.
Route Fifty
767
Followers
3K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT
Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.https://www.route-fifty.com
Comments / 0