ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Route Fifty

Permitting Revamp and Pot Banking Left Out of Must-pass Defense Bill

The agreement on a must-pass defense bill congressional lawmakers revealed late Tuesday will likely mean a sizable and costly increase in the administrative workload for states and local governments. Though it has nothing to do with the nation’s military, included are new requirements on how states and localities share financial information with the public.
COLORADO STATE
Route Fifty

How the Infrastructure Act Aims to Take On Digital Discrimination

As part of what could end up being a groundbreaking effort in the Biden administration’s infrastructure act to address the nation’s digital divide, an equity task force created by the Federal Communications Commission is recommending that state and local governments take a number of actions to address disparities in broadband service affecting minorities and lower-income people.
LOUISIANA STATE
Route Fifty

A Governor Imposes a TikTok Ban for State Government

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday banning TikTok from state devices, citing concerns about the Chinese-owned app’s data-collection practices. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said in a statement. TikTok, an app used...
WISCONSIN STATE
Route Fifty

The Outlook for State Budgets Heading into 2023

With a few major exceptions, state officials expect their budgets to be in strong positions for the coming year. The robust projections come even as worries linger about the health of the nation’s economy overall. “The economy has proved much more resilient than anybody expected,” said Shelby Kerns, the...
MISSOURI STATE
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
Route Fifty

A Governor Declares Dec. 23 a Holiday for State Employees

Maryland state employees will get Friday, Dec. 23 off after outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan declared the date a holiday this year. State offices will be closed on the 23rd, the day before Christmas Eve, which falls on a Saturday this year, and the day will be treated like any other state holiday, Hogan said in an announcement on Friday.
MARYLAND STATE
Route Fifty

Government Officials Optimistic About US Semiconductor Industry

Headlining a panel at the Aspen Institute’s Security Forum, Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, confirmed that through key legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. is strengthening its global technological leadership––a position that the U.S. hasn’t always held.
ARIZONA STATE
Route Fifty

Fight Over Health Care Minimum Wage Yields a Split Decision in Southern California

An expensive fight over health worker pay in two Southern California cities appears to have ended in a draw, with each side claiming a victory and a loss. Inglewood residents were poised to approve a ballot measure that would boost the minimum wage to $25 at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics. The latest vote count showed Measure HC leading 54% to 46%, according to Los Angeles County election officials. In Duarte, roughly 35 miles away, voters were on track to decisively reject a similar proposal, Measure J, 63% to 37%.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Route Fifty

Nonprofit Cites ‘Inaccuracies’ in New Broadband Maps

Just days after the Federal Communications Commission released an initial draft of a national map showing the availability of broadband internet, some groups are criticizing what they see as the map’s shortcomings. A letter from open internet nonprofit Public Knowledge dated Nov. 22 called for various improvements to the...
HAWAII STATE
Route Fifty

A New Model for Conserving Wildlife Migrations on Private Lands

America’s wildlife is a national treasure. From mule deer to monarchs, the natural world supports human life, fosters a deep sense of connection to nature’s bounty and serves as the backbone of our $454 billion outdoor recreation economy—boosting tourism, generating gear purchases and supporting local jobs. Without wild creatures and their habitats, America would lose a profound part of its identity.
WYOMING STATE
Route Fifty

The States Leading on Energy Efficiency Policy

For the second year in a row, California leads the country in energy efficiency policies and programs, according to a new report. The Golden State is far from alone in its major efforts to cut emissions and reduce greenhouse gases, but many states are falling behind, and all can do more in these areas to advance equity initiatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

767
Followers
3K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy