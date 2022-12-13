Read full article on original website
VC releases schedule for Spring 2023 Workforce & Continuing Education courses
Victoria College has released its Spring 2023 Workforce & Continuing Education schedule. The schedule includes courses in business and technology, industrial trades, language, transportation, and personal enrichment that will be offered in Victoria and Gonzales. “Our courses are designed to provide knowledge and hands-on skills to prepare students for a...
