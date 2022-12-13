Read full article on original website
2Pac Is Drake’s Most Listened To Artist Of 2022
Spotify’s annual Wrap Up campaign has revealed that 2Pac is the artist Drake listened to the most in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the Toronto native spent a total of 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac’s music this year and ranks among the late rap star’s biggest segment of fans, according to those metrics. News of the 6 God keeping Pac at the top of his rotation may be surprising to some, as he’s been far more vocal regarding other influences throughout the years. One example is Jay-Z, comparing his love for Hov to his admiration of Pac on his 2009...
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Drake’s Dancehall Hit ‘One Dance’ Certified Diamond, ‘Controlla’ Goes 5X Platinum
Drake‘s hit song One Dance, which features Nigerian artist WizKid and British singer Kyla, has been certified Diamond, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was the second Dancehall song of 2016 to have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following Rihanna’s Work...
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
Eminem’s Mother Sued Him for $10M for 1 Line in ‘My Name Is’
Eminem emerged on the hip-hop scene in the late 1990s with his song 'My Name Is.' One line from the song led his mother to sue him.
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Mount Westmore Collective of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E40 Release New Single “Activated”
Snoop, Cube, E40, and Too $hort make up the West Coast band Mount Westmore, and today they return with their third single, “ACTIVATED,” on the label Mount Westmore, a division of MNRK Music Group. The album SNOOP, CUBE, 40, $HORT, coming on December 9, will feature “Activated” as the third single after “Free Game” and “Too Big.”
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2022
In 2022, R&B rediscovered its place in the club, pushed into the outer reaches of space, found and lost love (as always) and relished the beauty of the Black experience.
How Metro Boomin Made Trap Music Sound Like a Symphony
Much of the discussion around producer-helmed rap albums favors the so-called boom-bap variety. Where fans clamor for their favorite lyricists to lock in with one producer, like Nas and Hit-Boy, Gibbs and Madlib, or Black Thought and Danger Mouse on Cheat Codes. It makes sense that the classic two-person dynamic is reflected in traditionalist hip-hop — but that’s not the extent of its potential, as trap music ingenue Metro Boomin demonstrated on his recent album, HEROES & VILLAINS. The 15-track project re-affirms the potential for new terrain within the trap sound. An 808-dominated soundscape wades and unfurls into different aesthetics...
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
Review: SZA’s perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’
“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.
