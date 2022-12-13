I love going around town to see the Christmas lights. Even the simplest of displays are enjoyable for me. It never gets old. I am blessed with a little boy who LOVES Christmas. He loves the lights, music, trees, decorations, and gets so excited for all things Christmas. It makes me so proud when I see him get excited over the simplest light displays while listening to Christmas music and driving around town. We went on a hunt for some of our favorites, coincidentally, the ones we came across were in Raymore. I'm sure I missed some great displays and I'd love to see them all so feel free to shoot me an address of any that I missed. For the ones we found I'll add the addresses here for you. They're in a general area and there were lots of beautiful houses in between each of these that we enjoyed but these were the ones that had really gone all out and had that Wow factor. I hope you and your family get a chance to take a little drive and check them out.

RAYMORE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO