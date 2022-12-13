ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Austria investigates Greek man as suspected spy for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A Greek national is under investigation in Austria for allegedly spying for Russia for years, the Austrian government said Monday. The Interior Ministry said that the 39-year-old, who is not currently in detention, has Russian roots and is the son of a former Russian intelligence employee who was once stationed as a diplomat in Austria and neighboring Germany. It said that he is believed to have received “military special training” in Russia and was in Moscow shortly before and during the invasion of Ukraine.
RadarOnline

Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder

Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
MOSCOW, ID
Citrus County Chronicle

South African president reelected leader of ruling ANC party

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been reelected as the leader of the ruling African National Congress party. Ramaphosa beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize by 2,476 votes to 1,897 votes from a total of 4,386 votes cast by party delegates from across the country.
Citrus County Chronicle

Dutch leader pledges 'meaningful' response to slavery report

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is delivering a speech Monday in response to a report on the country's historical role in the global slave trade, prompting reports he may offer a formal government apology. Rutte has said only that his speech at the National...
Citrus County Chronicle

Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal

LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court ruled Monday that a plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal but the government must consider the circumstances of each case before deporting anyone, a judgment that sets the controversial policy up for further legal battles. Eight asylum-seekers,...
Citrus County Chronicle

Mass funeral in Gaza draws tears, rare criticism of Hamas

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of people on Sunday joined the funerals of eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia nearly two months ago as they tried to sail to new lives in Europe. The drownings have reverberated across Gaza, drawing attention to...

