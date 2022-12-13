ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

KXRM

UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas. Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below: The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at The post Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for suspect in structure fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a structure fire on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to PPD, on Dec. 10 officers were called to the south side of Pueblo about a structure fire. During PPD’s investigation, they determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel which led to the arrest of a suspect with additional warrants. According to CSPD, at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel near 4300 Sinton Road, which […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy

The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man sentenced to life in prison for girlfriends murder

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A jury found a man guilty of Murder in the First Degree for the death of his then-girlfriend in September 2020. According to a tweet by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Marvin Gabriel Santiago of Colorado Springs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, Dec. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County. The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved The post Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well. According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well." CSFD...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for an alleged shoplifting suspect at an Ace Hardware in Pueblo West. According to PCSO, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a Nissan sedan with no license plates. PCSO tweeted out photos of the suspect and the car he left in. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

