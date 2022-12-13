Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of […]
Wanted man arrested following short standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with 13 arrest warrants was taken into custody after a short standoff with police late Wednesday night. Officers were tipped off just before 11 p.m. that the wanted man was at a business off Barnes Road near Iron Horse Trail. While on their way, they were alerted he was on the move.
Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas. Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below: The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at The post Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas appeared first on KRDO.
Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in structure fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a structure fire on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to PPD, on Dec. 10 officers were called to the south side of Pueblo about a structure fire. During PPD’s investigation, they determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a […]
Customers of closed Colorado Springs gym say they are still being charged
COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs gym abruptly closed a few days after Thanksgiving. Despite the closing, several customers say the gym is still charging them for monthly dues. Forsham Williams Jr., a registered sex offender, ran North Academy Fitness in the Chapel Hills plaza off N. Academy Blvd....
Colorado Springs police arrest man with more than a dozen active warrants
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man on Wednesday that had more than 13 active warrants. Three of the warrants were for felony domestic violence. According to CSPD, they received a call Wednesday that the wanted man was at a business on Barned...
Human remains found in remote Colorado, authorities ask public for help
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize a few distinctive items of clothing after human remains were found. According to authorities, "human skeletal remains" were located in a remote area near Rye, about 30 miles southwest of Pueblo. An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
CSPD: Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel which led to the arrest of a suspect with additional warrants. According to CSPD, at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel near 4300 Sinton Road, which […]
Police expert weighs in on Colorado Springs traffic-stop beating
The Colorado Springs community is demanding answers after a violent arrest that left a U.S. Army veteran beaten and bloody.
System malfunction believed to be cause of active shooter false alarm in Canon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a scare at a Canon City school appears to have been a literal false alarm. Officers raced to Harrison School at 8:35 Tuesday morning after an active shooter alarm was triggered. “Officers arrived on scene within minutes to assess the situation. With the...
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy
The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
Man sentenced to life in prison for girlfriends murder
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A jury found a man guilty of Murder in the First Degree for the death of his then-girlfriend in September 2020. According to a tweet by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Marvin Gabriel Santiago of Colorado Springs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, Dec. […]
Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County. The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved The post Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye appeared first on KRDO.
Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well. According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well." CSFD...
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survived. The violent incident happened on Nov. 26 in the Stratmoor Valley area at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South.
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. Outdoor recreation brings in over $130 million to Mesa County. Mesa County's diverse outdoor recreation culture provides a substantial amount of the valley's income. Bird flu is killing Colorado's Bald Eagles. Updated:...
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for an alleged shoplifting suspect at an Ace Hardware in Pueblo West. According to PCSO, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a Nissan sedan with no license plates. PCSO tweeted out photos of the suspect and the car he left in. […]
