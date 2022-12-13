ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

247Sports

CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment

The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtaw.com

Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
BOULDER, CO
Brittany Anas

See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason

A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
DENVER, CO
Local Profile

Plano Football Coach Resigns

After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
GRAPEVINE, TX
arkvalleyvoice.com

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen

COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
COLORADO STATE

