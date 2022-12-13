Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1MMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Ferris State Holds Final Practice at Top Taggart, Sets Off for Texas
BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State football team held its final practice at Top Taggart Field on Wednesday morning and then set off for McKinney, Texas to prepare for the NCAA D-II National Championship. For the Bulldog seniors, knowing it was their last ever practice on their home field...
Portal Fact or Fiction: DJ Uiagalelei to Oregon, TCU Loading Up, Javion Cohen's Destination
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he analyzes whether DJ Uiagalelei will end up in Eugene, how TCU is...
247Sports
CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment
The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Football Title Game Broadcast To Be Carried By 96.1 - The Game In Grand Rapids This Saturday
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University football fans across West Michigan will have an opportunity to listen to the Bulldog Sports Network broadcast of this Saturday's (Dec. 17) NCAA Division II National Championship Game as 96.1 - The Game in Grand Rapids will air the title contest live. The...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
Oklahoma athlete Morgan Pearson still on board with the Buffs, set to enroll early
After conversations with new Buffaloes linebackers coach Andre' Hart, Ardmore (Okla.) Plainview athlete Morgan Pearson has decided to remain committed to the Buffaloes. He plans to sign a national letter of intent next week, then join the herd as an early enrollee in January. "It has been the longest process...
‘Don’t sell your tickets’: CU Buffs already preparing for Deion Sanders’ first home game
BOULDER — Take a glance at Colorado’s 2023 football schedule. Regardless of whom the Buffs new coach was going to be, there was potential for fascinating fall Saturdays at Folsom Field. With Deion Sanders running the show, no coach may have a more entertaining non-conference slate than ‘Coach...
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
wtaw.com
Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
The ripple effect of Deion Sanders’ hire causes hardship for Star City (Arkansas) standout
By Steve Andrews Feature photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is courtesy of CU sports information. When Deion Sanders accepted the head-coaching job at Colorado earlier this month, the ripple effects began. One ripple has now found its way to the small southeast Arkansas town of Star ...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason
A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
weather5280.com
Denver weather: Snow is moving into Colorado, when and where it's forecast to hit
The storm system that we've been discussing for the past week remains on track and will deliver snow to Colorado through Tuesday, but for eastern Colorado the biggest impact remains northeast of Denver and the greater metro area. The data has been, in my opinion, remarkably consistent between updates and...
Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen
COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
-10° in Denver? Meteorologist warns of possibility of extreme cold
Parts of Colorado have been rocked this week by frigid blizzard conditions, specifically the northeastern corner of the state. It's looking like even more cold weather might be on the way. Likely a familiar name for more Denverites, 9News' Chris Bianchi has taken to Twitter to share some shocking predictions....
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
