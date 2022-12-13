ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

5-star offensive tackle features Michigan State football in top four schools

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
5-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola is preparing to make the decision where he will play his collegiate football. Signing day is just over a week away, and it has been announced that he will announce his commitment on December 15th.

Okunlola is a 5-star that is ranked as the No. 14 overall player and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

The Brockton, Massachusetts native has announced that he is down to 4 schools ahead of Thursday’s decision.

Florida, Alabama, Miami and Michigan State are the finalists to land the elite offensive tackle.

