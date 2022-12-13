The Winslow Bulldogs along with 12 other teams from 6A to 2A schools from three states competed at the Flagstaff Pepsi Invitational. In the opening game of the tournament on Dec. 8, the Bulldogs would go up against the 4A Flagstaff Eagles in a game where the lead would go back and forth with several crucial calls that would end up determining the Eagles the winner, 68-61.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO