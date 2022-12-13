Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Driver Pulled Over With 'Seusspicious-Looking' Passenger
The driver was in the HOV lane with a suspicious passenger.
AZFamily
Arizona man indicted for allegedly “swatting” schools, police in multiple states
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Kayenta man after he allegedly made various threats to schools and police departments across multiple states. The indictment that was filed on Wednesday alleges that James Thomas Andrew McCarty made threats from Kayenta, a small, rural town in the Navajo Nation, about 30 miles from Monument Valley. Those calls would often state that he was about to shoot up schools, had planted pipe bombs, or had killed someone.
tribunenewsnow.com
HPD Collision Nov. 30-Dec. 5, 2022
One collision was investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of Nov. 30 – Dec. 5, according to dispatcher reports. At 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, a two vehicle, non-injury collision occurred in the 1300 block of Navajo Blvd. The vehicles involved were a blue Ford Focus driven by Evin Kellywood, 52, of Holbrook and a Hyundai Elantra driven by Tonya Black, 52, of Holbrook. According to the report, Black was traveling south on Navajo Blvd. when she was struck from behind by Kellywood who stated he was driving too fast. The force of the collision caused Black to cross over into the northbound lanes and up onto the property of a gas station, causing damage to petrified wood in the parking lot. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Kellywood was cited for failure to avoid a collision.
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man receives 11 years in prison on meth-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eleven years in prison was given to an Arizona man for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Dec. 9 to 132 months in prison. Cain was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. He will be serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
tribunenewsnow.com
Mentally incompetent man made impervious to the law
During the Holbrook City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, the council was presented with the Holbrook Police Department’s annual report by Police Chief Nathan Christensen. During the report it was revealed that car thefts in the city have increased by 38%, from 13 to 18, with mostly one...
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations To The NARTA Class 53
28 NARTA grads earn badges, positions with Arizona law enforcement agencies. The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program Dec. 8...
tribunenewsnow.com
Building fire claims man’s life
At 5:10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 9, an on-duty deputy from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported that smoke was coming from a building at 420 E. Third St. in Winslow. The Winslow Fire Department was dispatched and found that the building was on fire. Winslow Police Department officers were also sent to that location to assist with traffic control and safety at the scene.
kmmo.com
1 wounded, suspect dead after Amazon warehouse shooting in Arizona
Police in Arizona confirmed that a suspect is dead and another person has been hospitalized after a shooting broke out outside an Amazon delivery station in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler early Wednesday morning. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Immediately afterward, a second armed contract worker fatally shot the suspect in the parking lot, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no immedate report on the motive for the shooting.
AZFamily
First Alert morning for cold temperatures in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert morning for Arizona as temperatures are plummeting this morning. In the high country, several spots have dropped below zero. Other spots are only in the single digits. In the Valley, expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s through at least 8 a.m....
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Midvale Park killer found guilty, sentencing date scheduled
The Arizona court system has announced the sentencing date for Midvale Park murderer Robert J. Ocano.
fox10phoenix.com
More than half a million dollars of drugs, guns seized in Arizona bust, investigators say
A 19-year-old man was at the center of a huge fentanyl bust after deputies say he was the person who was supplying dealers in the Phoenix area. Guns, other types of drugs and high-end jewelry were also found.
ksjd.org
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
AZFamily
46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification
Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
Tucson realtor attacked and escaped abduction by suspect who was caught 2 months later in Texas
The Tucson Police Department says a man they believe assaulted and attempted to kidnap a pregnant realtor has been caught more than 2 months later in Texas. Her injuries, police say, caused her to lose her baby.
It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected
Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Comments / 0