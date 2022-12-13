One collision was investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of Nov. 30 – Dec. 5, according to dispatcher reports. At 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, a two vehicle, non-injury collision occurred in the 1300 block of Navajo Blvd. The vehicles involved were a blue Ford Focus driven by Evin Kellywood, 52, of Holbrook and a Hyundai Elantra driven by Tonya Black, 52, of Holbrook. According to the report, Black was traveling south on Navajo Blvd. when she was struck from behind by Kellywood who stated he was driving too fast. The force of the collision caused Black to cross over into the northbound lanes and up onto the property of a gas station, causing damage to petrified wood in the parking lot. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Kellywood was cited for failure to avoid a collision.

HOLBROOK, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO