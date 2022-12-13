Read full article on original website
Mentally incompetent man made impervious to the law
During the Holbrook City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, the council was presented with the Holbrook Police Department’s annual report by Police Chief Nathan Christensen. During the report it was revealed that car thefts in the city have increased by 38%, from 13 to 18, with mostly one...
HPD Collision Nov. 30-Dec. 5, 2022
One collision was investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of Nov. 30 – Dec. 5, according to dispatcher reports. At 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, a two vehicle, non-injury collision occurred in the 1300 block of Navajo Blvd. The vehicles involved were a blue Ford Focus driven by Evin Kellywood, 52, of Holbrook and a Hyundai Elantra driven by Tonya Black, 52, of Holbrook. According to the report, Black was traveling south on Navajo Blvd. when she was struck from behind by Kellywood who stated he was driving too fast. The force of the collision caused Black to cross over into the northbound lanes and up onto the property of a gas station, causing damage to petrified wood in the parking lot. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Kellywood was cited for failure to avoid a collision.
Sheriff’s Area 4 Report Nov. 23-Dec. 3, 2022
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity in Area 4 during the period of Nov. 27 – Dec. 3. Area 4 covers approximately 1,800 square miles, and encompasses the unincorporated areas of Snowflake/Taylor, Shumway, Cedar Hills, White Mountain Lake and Show Low Pines. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by the officers are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
Building fire claims man’s life
At 5:10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 9, an on-duty deputy from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported that smoke was coming from a building at 420 E. Third St. in Winslow. The Winslow Fire Department was dispatched and found that the building was on fire. Winslow Police Department officers were also sent to that location to assist with traffic control and safety at the scene.
K-9 Zolton stops drugs from entering Navajo Nation
On Nov. 23, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 87 near Milepost 347 in the Winslow area. Zolton was utilized to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed nearly five ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 120 fentanyl pills. The investigation revealed these drugs were destined for communities on the Navajo Nation.
Clarence Henry Montgomery
Clarence Henry Montgomery of Chambers passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, in Chandler. He was 65. Clarence was born on March 13, 1957, in Riverside, Calif., to Clarence Curley and Alice Baldwin. His hobbies included: grilling, hiking, roping, ranching, sheep herding, reading, fishing and traveling. He was a veteran of...
Winslow school board tackles teacher retention
During last week’s Winslow Unified School Board meeting, academic coaching staff Briana Conatser, Leslie Powers and Marie Putnam gave a presentation that explained their plan to increase teacher retention by creating a stronger support system. This includes more engaged training inside and outside the classroom, creating more “teacher leaders” and providing mentorship and personal development to staff.
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
Lady Roadrunners pick up their first two wins
The Lady Roadrunners picked up their first two wins of the season at the Round Valley tournament played over the weekend. However, they dropped three other games bringing their overall record to 2-8 at this point in the season. Holbrook opened pool play on Thursday vs Safford and picked up...
Wildcats win two at five-game tournament
The Wildcats played five games at the Round Valley Roundball tournament held Thursday through Saturday last weekend. They earned two wins and took three losses in the three days. The Cats opened the tournament by splitting two pool games on Thursday. They fell to San Carlos 60-47 early Thursday morning....
Arizona's Best Enchiladas Can Be Found At An Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Eatery
This hidden gem eatery serves some of the state's best enchiladas.
Lady Wildcats win three out of six in tourney play
Like their counterparts, the boys’ team, the Lady Wildcats were also in action at the Round Valley tournament last weekend. The Ladies opened tournament play with two pool games on Thursday. The first of those was a 57-53 win over Cibecue in a game played last Thursday morning. Later that afternoon they met up with the eventual tournament champion Alchesay who handled them 52-29.
Bulldogs struggle at tournament, earn consolidation win
The Winslow Bulldogs along with 12 other teams from 6A to 2A schools from three states competed at the Flagstaff Pepsi Invitational. In the opening game of the tournament on Dec. 8, the Bulldogs would go up against the 4A Flagstaff Eagles in a game where the lead would go back and forth with several crucial calls that would end up determining the Eagles the winner, 68-61.
Lady Bulldogs take third place at Pepsi Invitational
In a three-day tournament that was held Dec. 8-10, the Lady Bulldogs along with 12 other teams from 6A-2A schools from three states met at Flagstaff High School for the Pepsi Invitational Basketball Tournament. On Dec. 8, the Lady Bulldogs faced the 6A Highland Lady Hawks in a game where...
Lobos fall short of the championship
Snowflake’s hope for back-to-back state championships ended on Friday night at Arizona State University Stadium with a 28-14 loss to ALA Gilbert North in the 4A state championship game. The Lobos got the ball first but saw their opening possession end with a fourth down punt. Snowflake’s defense did...
