Ferris State National Championship Game To Be Showcased Across Michigan At 13 Different Buffalo Wild Wings Locations

Read full article on original website
Related
Students at Ferris State University Excited for National Championship Game
The Campus is buzzing in Big Rapids as the Ferris State football team is getting ready to play in the Division Two National Championship. This is the second straight year the bulldogs are playing for a national championship. Last weekend, they beat West Florida 38 to 17 to punch their...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Football Title Game Broadcast To Be Carried By 96.1 - The Game In Grand Rapids This Saturday
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University football fans across West Michigan will have an opportunity to listen to the Bulldog Sports Network broadcast of this Saturday's (Dec. 17) NCAA Division II National Championship Game as 96.1 - The Game in Grand Rapids will air the title contest live. The...
Ferris State Holds Final Practice at Top Taggart, Sets Off for Texas
BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State football team held its final practice at Top Taggart Field on Wednesday morning and then set off for McKinney, Texas to prepare for the NCAA D-II National Championship. For the Bulldog seniors, knowing it was their last ever practice on their home field...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
Michigan Swaps Toledo for Upper Peninsula On This Day in 1836
I think we can all agree that Michigan came out ahead in that trade!. The official motto of the Great Lakes State is, "Si quaeris peninsulam amoenam circumspice." Translated from Latin it means, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." Throughout my time living in states like Nebraska...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
This Is The Coldest City In Michigan
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
13 Central Michigan University Alumni and Their Net Worth
Many famous people have once walked the halls of CMU in Mount Pleasant. It's no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. From growing up in small towns to attending one of the many awesome universities throughout the state, many people with Michigan ties have gone on to do great things.
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023
The Midwest is familiar with Meijer stores, but there’s a new kind of Meijer store opening two new locations soon. Meijer Grocery stores will have a whole new look and a different concept from traditional Meijer supercenters. These scaled-down stores will test the theory that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Michigan store is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a ticket worth a large prize amount.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales
The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
What You Need to Know About Miss Michigan Before the Miss America Pageant
The annual Miss America Pageant takes place Thursday night, and Miss Michigan is ready to make the state proud. Here’s what you need to know about the show and about Miss Michigan before the big night. How do I watch?. The show will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. on...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Cold air and snow chances pour into Michigan
Expect high temperatures to gradually decrease over the next 7 days with snow and wind coming in as well. Minor accumulations are expected this weekend with more the following week.
WLNS
Consumers Energy wants land for solar
Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping …. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot. Trump is polling poorly in Michigan. Is his career …. Trump is polling poorly in Michigan. Is his...
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday.
Comments / 0