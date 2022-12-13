ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State National Championship Game To Be Showcased Across Michigan At 13 Different Buffalo Wild Wings Locations

ferrisstatebulldogs.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

13 Central Michigan University Alumni and Their Net Worth

Many famous people have once walked the halls of CMU in Mount Pleasant. It's no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. From growing up in small towns to attending one of the many awesome universities throughout the state, many people with Michigan ties have gone on to do great things.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Consumers Energy wants land for solar

Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping …. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot. Trump is polling poorly in Michigan. Is his career …. Trump is polling poorly in Michigan. Is his...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy