tribunenewsnow.com
Mentally incompetent man made impervious to the law
During the Holbrook City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, the council was presented with the Holbrook Police Department’s annual report by Police Chief Nathan Christensen. During the report it was revealed that car thefts in the city have increased by 38%, from 13 to 18, with mostly one...
tribunenewsnow.com
Building fire claims man’s life
At 5:10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 9, an on-duty deputy from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported that smoke was coming from a building at 420 E. Third St. in Winslow. The Winslow Fire Department was dispatched and found that the building was on fire. Winslow Police Department officers were also sent to that location to assist with traffic control and safety at the scene.
tribunenewsnow.com
Winslow school board tackles teacher retention
During last week’s Winslow Unified School Board meeting, academic coaching staff Briana Conatser, Leslie Powers and Marie Putnam gave a presentation that explained their plan to increase teacher retention by creating a stronger support system. This includes more engaged training inside and outside the classroom, creating more “teacher leaders” and providing mentorship and personal development to staff.
tribunenewsnow.com
Clarence Henry Montgomery
Clarence Henry Montgomery of Chambers passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, in Chandler. He was 65. Clarence was born on March 13, 1957, in Riverside, Calif., to Clarence Curley and Alice Baldwin. His hobbies included: grilling, hiking, roping, ranching, sheep herding, reading, fishing and traveling. He was a veteran of...
tribunenewsnow.com
Josie Salazar
Josephine “Toti” Salazar, 90, was born on Dec. 15, 1931. She entered into rest on Dec. 10, 2022. “Grandma Toti” passed away at her home surrounded by family who loved and adored her greatly. Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19,...
tribunenewsnow.com
Lady Roadrunners pick up their first two wins
The Lady Roadrunners picked up their first two wins of the season at the Round Valley tournament played over the weekend. However, they dropped three other games bringing their overall record to 2-8 at this point in the season. Holbrook opened pool play on Thursday vs Safford and picked up...
tribunenewsnow.com
Bulldogs take down the Cowboys, 66-26
On Dec. 6, the Winslow Lady Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Camp Verde to take on the Lady Cowboys. In the first quarter the Lady Bulldogs would go on a shooting spree, outscoring the Lady Cowboys 21 to 2. In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs would continue to outshoot...
tribunenewsnow.com
Lady Wildcats win three out of six in tourney play
Like their counterparts, the boys’ team, the Lady Wildcats were also in action at the Round Valley tournament last weekend. The Ladies opened tournament play with two pool games on Thursday. The first of those was a 57-53 win over Cibecue in a game played last Thursday morning. Later that afternoon they met up with the eventual tournament champion Alchesay who handled them 52-29.
tribunenewsnow.com
Bulldogs struggle at tournament, earn consolidation win
The Winslow Bulldogs along with 12 other teams from 6A to 2A schools from three states competed at the Flagstaff Pepsi Invitational. In the opening game of the tournament on Dec. 8, the Bulldogs would go up against the 4A Flagstaff Eagles in a game where the lead would go back and forth with several crucial calls that would end up determining the Eagles the winner, 68-61.
