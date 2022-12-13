On Dec. 6, the Winslow Bulldogs traveled to Camp Verde to face the Cowboys. In what would be a battle from behind victory. In the first quarter the Bulldogs would have a two-point advantage over the Cowboys, ending the quarter with a score of 11 to 9. Then in the second quarter, the Cowboys would take charge outshooting the Bulldogs 21 to 13 to capture a six-point lead, making the halftime score Bulldogs 24, Cowboys 30.

WINSLOW, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO