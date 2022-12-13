Read full article on original website
Related
With COVID on the rise again, here are some simple steps to help us socialise safely during the holidays
New Zealand’s third wave of COVID infections will likely reach its peak during the holiday period and stretch well into 2023. The risk of infection is now the highest since June 2022 and continues to rise, driven by new, immune-evasive variants and the social mixing that comes with reduced pandemic controls, end-of-year events and holidays. Reported cases have risen almost five-fold from a low point of about 1,300 a day in September to more than 6,000 a day now. Because of declining testing and reporting, the true number of infections is likely two to three times higher. Hospitalisations are also...
FDA Approves Gene Therapy for Tough-to-Treat Bladder Cancer
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with a high-risk bladder cancer now have a new option to treat it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a gene therapy called Adstiladrin, which is designed to work for patients who have what’s called high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that hasn't responded to the standard treatment, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), but hasn’t spread. BCG is a vaccine typically used for tuberculosis. ...
Can we ethically justify harming animals for research? There are several schools of thought
Neuralink, the biotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk, has been accused of animal cruelty and is under federal investigation in the United States for potential animal welfare violations. The company has tested its brain-implant technology in animals including monkeys, sheep and pigs. Whistleblowers allege it has killed about 1,500 animals since 2018. They claim testing was rushed, which caused significant animal suffering and required botched experiments to be repeated – harming more animals than necessary. This scandal highlights an old but important question: when is it acceptable to harm non-human animals for human ends? ...
