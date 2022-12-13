New Zealand’s third wave of COVID infections will likely reach its peak during the holiday period and stretch well into 2023. The risk of infection is now the highest since June 2022 and continues to rise, driven by new, immune-evasive variants and the social mixing that comes with reduced pandemic controls, end-of-year events and holidays. Reported cases have risen almost five-fold from a low point of about 1,300 a day in September to more than 6,000 a day now. Because of declining testing and reporting, the true number of infections is likely two to three times higher. Hospitalisations are also...

11 MINUTES AGO