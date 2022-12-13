ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Woman dumps boyfriend after he introduces her to his best friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I had been dating for over a year, and our romance was starting to slide. We quarreled more and more often, and we didn't see eye-to-eye on things. I had grown tired of him and his Lothario-like ways, and I was feeling restless.
M. Brown

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
rolling out

How to know when to walk away from your mate

Cuffing season is in full force and won’t let up until after Valentine’s Day, which means bonds between people are either growing stronger or growing apart. During the colder months, it is easier to see which type of person you are in a relationship due to work slowdown and the uptick in social events. This is an especially good time to determine if your partner is truly right of a long term relationship or is more of an escort and companion for seasonal activities.
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Dspeaker

Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry

This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.
Journalism

Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words

A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.

